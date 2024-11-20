AGL 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.55%)
Supplements Print 2024-11-20

12th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Published 20 Nov, 2024 08:08am

I extend a very warm welcome to all Delegates, Trade Visitors, and Exhibitors, especially our friends from abroad on the occasion of the 12th Edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS 2024) and wish them a productive and comfortable stay here in Pakistan.

IDEAS has consistently played an exemplary role in strengthening Pakistan’s relations with international partners, particularly in the realm of defence collaboration. Over the years, it has earned significant recognition and credibility in the global market. The increasing number of exhibitors and visitors from around the world reflects the trust and confidence this event has built internationally.

IDEAS provides a unique platform for defence exhibitors, delegates, analysts, and policy makers to explore new areas of cooperation through networking, joint ventures, and bilateral trade. It also serves as an essential forum for exchanging views on the latest technological advancements and seeking innovative, cost-effective solutions to address emerging security challenges.

The slogan of IDEAS, “Arms for Peace,” encapsulates Pakistan’s core principle: advocating for regional and global peace, stability, and order through cooperative and mutually beneficial relationships within the international community.

I commend the Ministry of Defence Production, Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO), and all other stakeholders involved for organizing this very important and significant event.

