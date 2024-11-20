12th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar: General Sahir Shamshad Mirza NI (M) HI (M) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Joint Staff Headquarters

It is a matter of great professional honour & personal privilege for me to welcome our distinguished guests; including the delegates, exhibitors and entrepreneurs, on joining the 12th edition of International Defence Exhibition & Seminar (IDEAS-2024).

Defence Exhibitions, world over provide opportunity to the defence industry of the host country to display the potential and capabilities. IDEAS is a similar platform for showcasing the defence potential of Pakistan in front of international audience. It is an event for our defence industry to engage at various tiers across the globe leading to commercial exchange between the delegates.

The foreign defence officials avail the opportunity to gain first-hand experience of the true capability/capacity through one-on-one interaction with Defence Industry Officials. IDEAS-2024 also serves as a global rendezvous for sharing of common views and ideas on contemporary defence & security issues. I am sure, everyone will find something of interest at the event.

Pakistan's defence industry has a huge potential, which is evident through the fact that Pakistan Armed Forces are primarily reliant on this valuable resource. We have well established R&D setups augmented by well-trained human resource, able to provide technologically high-end and cost effective solutions, which are validated through stringent standards of safety and quality by Pakistan Armed Forces.

The platform of IDEAS is an ideal opportunity to showcase to the international community, our evolved and well-developed Defence Industrial Complex. The varied geographic distribution and a greater number of participants as compared to last edition is a testimony to continuous quest for improvement by our Armed Forces and concerted efforts by DEPO since the inaugural edition of IDEAS in year 2000.

I hope and pray that the event hosted by DEPO is successful in meeting its desired goals. My best wishes for all the guests attending the event, may you enjoy your stay in Pakistan. and take back fond memories from your stay here.

