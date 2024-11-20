12th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar: Major General Asad Nawaz Khan, HI(M), Director General Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO)

International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) is a mega regional event in South Asia; biennially organized by Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) in Pakistan.

A continuous success story since 2000, IDEAS is now an established rendezvous for convergence of international defence exhibitors, delegations, security analysts and top level policy planners; enabling IDEAS to attain an iconic standing on the canvas of global defence exhibitions.

IDEAS is an ideal platform to showcase latest innovations in defence and technologies of the future; with a variety of weapon systems and equipment on display. During the exhibition, the defence and security outlook of the future is discussed through a capstone seminar. It also brings together international manufacturers and suppliers of products and services to explore new avenues of defence cooperation through joint ventures, outsourcing and collaboration.

In addition, the high profile of visiting delegates adds to its prestige and stature. In addition, in 12th edition of IDEAS-2024 a Startup Pavilion is also being established under the auspices of National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Pakistan Maritime Sceince & Technology Park (PMSTP) and National Aerospace and Technology Park (NASTP); one of the leading and advanced institutes in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and defence sector. The aim is to give an international exposure to our young entrepreneurs, who are expected to display highly innovative projects and technologies.

Pakistan Private defence industry, which has a lot of potential to contribute in defence sector; will also display their products under the umbrella of their respective Chamber of Commerce along with its governing body Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) for enhancing Public-Private partnership in the country.

IDEAS truly demonstrates a successful public-private partnership model. Its participants and international attendance is a true reflection of our deeply embedded and mutually beneficial relations with the international fraternity. In fact, IDEAS is a shared platform for global peace, stability and prosperity. IDEAS-2024, our 12th eventful edition is scheduled to be held at Expo Centre Karachi from 19 – 22 November 2024. I look forward to welcoming the distinguished participants; our honoured guests.

