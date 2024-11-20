AGL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.3%)
AIRLINK 134.55 Increased By ▲ 5.24 (4.05%)
BOP 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.55%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
DGKC 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
FCCL 33.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
FFBL 68.70 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (3.26%)
FFL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
HUBC 110.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
KEL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.58%)
KOSM 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.58%)
MLCF 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
NBP 61.20 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.14%)
OGDC 197.85 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (1.22%)
PAEL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.25%)
PIBTL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
PPL 159.20 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (2.17%)
PRL 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.86%)
SEARL 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.22%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
TPLP 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
TREET 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.01%)
TRG 65.80 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (4.68%)
UNITY 28.19 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.59%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 10,299 Increased By 115.1 (1.13%)
BR30 31,824 Increased By 421.3 (1.34%)
KSE100 96,648 Increased By 791.6 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,922 Increased By 239.5 (0.81%)
Nov 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-11-20

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Each Pakistani woman has 6.2 children in her lifetime… .’

Anjum Ibrahim Published November 20, 2024 Updated November 20, 2024 08:25am

“I would advise amending the constitution or laws – I am not sure what is applicable.” “I know what you are referring to. You are advising the US transition team to go Pakistan style.”

“Excuse me?”

“Well, the last three transitions were far from orderly. Obama had ordered an investigation into Russian interference into Trump’s 2016 win, the 2020 Biden win was not accepted by Trump and now the 2024 transition where Biden is laying traps for Trump by allowing Ukraine to use long range missiles deep inside Russia though we are now hearing unofficially that there are caveats for example the use of these missiles will only be limited to Kursk…why are you laughing?”

“I never knew North Korean soldiers could spread so much fear to prompt US policy revision.”

“Hey, there is no reason to be facetious — Trump’s son reckons it’s not Biden, it’s the Military Industrial Complex.”

“I don’t understand…”

“Military Incorporated, though let me hasten to add it wasn’t a fair…?”

“Right, but I do understand, anyway my advice to the Americans would be go the Pakistani route – a caretaker set up….”

“And since Kakar is available…”

“Shut up, but anyway, when I said I would advise a change in the constitution or the laws I was actually referring to

Section 144 which allows no more than 5 people to congregate in any one place.”

“The issue is the 24th of November, the day of the protest/dharna call by The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless…”

“I do understand the rationale, but the number is too low. As you and I both know, our population data indicates that each Pakistani woman has 6.2 children in her lifetime… .”

“So?”

“So if 5 is the maximum number allowed under Section 144 then that means that the law impinges on human rights of a family unit and…”

“Let that go to the constitutional court – and by the time it comes up for hearing, welcome to 3000 AD.”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway the option is for the government to either reduce the growth rate or else amend the law.”

“Let the cabinet…”

“Shut up.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PARTLY FACETIOUS Pakistani woman

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Each Pakistani woman has 6.2 children in her lifetime… .’

US says ‘dedicated to enhancing Pakistan’s civilian, military capabilities’ amid terror attacks

Schlumberger selected for tight gas evaluation study

Govt aims to lower tax rates for formal sectors: MoS

ECC approves ‘winter package’: Eligible consumers to pay Rs26.07/kWh tariff

Rs148bn receivables: SNGPL holds CPPA-G responsible

Petroleum Div for selling 100mmcfd gas to third party

Azerbaijan invited to join SOE sell-off drive

Military operation in Balochistan approved by NAP apex body

IDEAS 2024: Global defence industry leaders gather for cutting-edge expo

PM calls for shunning ‘politics of agitation’

Read more stories