PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Each Pakistani woman has 6.2 children in her lifetime… .’

“I would advise amending the constitution or laws – I am not sure what is applicable.” “I know what you are referring to. You are advising the US transition team to go Pakistan style.”

“Excuse me?”

“Well, the last three transitions were far from orderly. Obama had ordered an investigation into Russian interference into Trump’s 2016 win, the 2020 Biden win was not accepted by Trump and now the 2024 transition where Biden is laying traps for Trump by allowing Ukraine to use long range missiles deep inside Russia though we are now hearing unofficially that there are caveats for example the use of these missiles will only be limited to Kursk…why are you laughing?”

“I never knew North Korean soldiers could spread so much fear to prompt US policy revision.”

“Hey, there is no reason to be facetious — Trump’s son reckons it’s not Biden, it’s the Military Industrial Complex.”

“I don’t understand…”

“Military Incorporated, though let me hasten to add it wasn’t a fair…?”

“Right, but I do understand, anyway my advice to the Americans would be go the Pakistani route – a caretaker set up….”

“And since Kakar is available…”

“Shut up, but anyway, when I said I would advise a change in the constitution or the laws I was actually referring to

Section 144 which allows no more than 5 people to congregate in any one place.”

“The issue is the 24th of November, the day of the protest/dharna call by The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless…”

“I do understand the rationale, but the number is too low. As you and I both know, our population data indicates that each Pakistani woman has 6.2 children in her lifetime… .”

“So?”

“So if 5 is the maximum number allowed under Section 144 then that means that the law impinges on human rights of a family unit and…”

“Let that go to the constitutional court – and by the time it comes up for hearing, welcome to 3000 AD.”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway the option is for the government to either reduce the growth rate or else amend the law.”

“Let the cabinet…”

“Shut up.”

