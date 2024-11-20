AGL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.3%)
People’s Bus Service: Sharjeel inaugurates Command & Control Centre

Press Release Published 20 Nov, 2024 06:45am

KARACHI: The Sindh Senior Minister/Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, inaugurated the Command and Control Center of People’s Bus Service.

The Command and Control Center has been established at the office D-43 Block 2, Clifton, of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority. The Command and Control Center will monitor, facilitate, and live-track the operations related to the People’s Bus Service.

Talking to the media Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Command and Control Center will provide proper monitoring and timely necessary instructions to the People’s Bus Service running across Sindh. This command and control system would monitor the convenience of the passengers of the People’s Bus Service and their live videos and will monitor the conduct of the staff. If there is any complaint or the fare is being charged excessively, you can complain. If any item of a passenger gets stolen or missing, it will also be captured on camera.

He said that, for the very first time in Sindh, such a modern command and control system has been established that would monitor all the operations of the People’s Bus Service. Along with this, complaint numbers have also been given on which any complaint related to the service can be made. If anyone has any complaint, it can also be redressed in a timely manner.

Senior Minister has said that this facility was in developed countries. The Sindh government is providing facilities like that to developed countries in Sindh. Earlier, a card system was introduced for purchasing tickets for the People’s Bus Service, which has made it very easy for passengers. Insha Allah, the Sindh government will soon bring more facilities for its people.

