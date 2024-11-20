Ethiopian envoy lauds Governor Sindh’s initiatives for youth

KARACHI: Dr Jemal Beker Abdula, Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in Pakistan, on Tuesday called on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and discussed different means to enhance bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Both sides discussed matters of common interest including needful initiatives to increase bilateral cooperation in aviation, economic, education, health, science and technology sectors.

Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula briefed the Governor Sindh about the second phase of Home Grown Economic Reforms Programme of Ethiopia, which is aimed at addressing macroeconomic imbalances, increasing productivity, creating ease of doing business, and also a conducive environment for Foreign Direct Investment through domestically designed policies.

The Ambassador also highlighted enormous business, trade and investment opportunities in its major economic sectors including agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing, mining, tourism and ICT.

Jemal Beker lauded the role being played by the Governor Sindh for empowering the youth of Pakistan by equipping them with modern technologies that enabled them to become global citizens.

