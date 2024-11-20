AGL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.3%)
AIRLINK 134.55 Increased By ▲ 5.24 (4.05%)
BOP 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.55%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
DGKC 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
FCCL 33.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
FFBL 68.70 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (3.26%)
FFL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
HUBC 110.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
KEL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.58%)
KOSM 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.58%)
MLCF 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
NBP 61.20 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.14%)
OGDC 197.85 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (1.22%)
PAEL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.25%)
PIBTL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
PPL 159.20 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (2.17%)
PRL 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.86%)
SEARL 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.22%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.77%)
TPLP 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
TREET 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.01%)
TRG 65.80 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (4.68%)
UNITY 28.19 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.59%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 10,299 Increased By 115.1 (1.13%)
BR30 31,773 Increased By 370.3 (1.18%)
KSE100 96,648 Increased By 791.6 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,922 Increased By 239.5 (0.81%)
Nov 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-20

Ethiopian envoy lauds Governor Sindh’s initiatives for youth

Press Release Published 20 Nov, 2024 06:45am

KARACHI: Dr Jemal Beker Abdula, Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in Pakistan, on Tuesday called on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and discussed different means to enhance bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Both sides discussed matters of common interest including needful initiatives to increase bilateral cooperation in aviation, economic, education, health, science and technology sectors.

Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula briefed the Governor Sindh about the second phase of Home Grown Economic Reforms Programme of Ethiopia, which is aimed at addressing macroeconomic imbalances, increasing productivity, creating ease of doing business, and also a conducive environment for Foreign Direct Investment through domestically designed policies.

The Ambassador also highlighted enormous business, trade and investment opportunities in its major economic sectors including agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing, mining, tourism and ICT.

Jemal Beker lauded the role being played by the Governor Sindh for empowering the youth of Pakistan by equipping them with modern technologies that enabled them to become global citizens.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ICT Foreign Direct Investment Kamran Khan Tessori Dr Jemal Beker Abdula

Comments

200 characters

Ethiopian envoy lauds Governor Sindh’s initiatives for youth

US says ‘dedicated to enhancing Pakistan’s civilian, military capabilities’ amid terror attacks

Schlumberger selected for tight gas evaluation study

Govt aims to lower tax rates for formal sectors: MoS

ECC approves ‘winter package’: Eligible consumers to pay Rs26.07/kWh tariff

Rs148bn receivables: SNGPL holds CPPA-G responsible

Petroleum Div for selling 100mmcfd gas to third party

Azerbaijan invited to join SOE sell-off drive

Military operation in Balochistan approved by NAP apex body

IDEAS 2024: Global defence industry leaders gather for cutting-edge expo

PM calls for shunning ‘politics of agitation’

Read more stories