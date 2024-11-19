AGL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
AIRLINK 128.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.42%)
BOP 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.88%)
DCL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
DFML 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
DGKC 86.08 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.55%)
FCCL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.03%)
FFBL 66.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.39%)
FFL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
HUBC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
KEL 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.22%)
MLCF 40.74 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.32%)
NBP 60.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.56%)
OGDC 194.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.21%)
PAEL 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.79%)
PIBTL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.31%)
PPL 154.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.3%)
PRL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (6.26%)
PTC 18.32 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.64%)
SEARL 86.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.62%)
TELE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.91%)
TOMCL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.47%)
TPLP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.01%)
TREET 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.19%)
TRG 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.4%)
UNITY 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 10,187 Increased By 75.5 (0.75%)
BR30 31,391 Increased By 203.7 (0.65%)
KSE100 95,820 Increased By 824.8 (0.87%)
KSE30 29,724 Increased By 243 (0.82%)
Nov 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Singapore shares hit 17-year high on market revival efforts

Reuters Published 19 Nov, 2024 10:40am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Singapore shares jumped to a 17-year high on Tuesday, powered by a rally in index heavyweight financials, as the city-state ramps up efforts to revive its stock market.

The Straits Times Index, comprising 30 biggest companies in the city-state, rose as much as 0.9% to touch a level unseen since November 2007. It has gained 16% so far this year, outperforming most of its rivals in the region.

In August, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it had formed a review group to recommend steps to strengthen the development of the equities market in the island country, which hosts more than $4 trillion of assets under management.

Asian stocks rise, dollar weak as US yields tick down

“The combination of seemingly stronger political will and low market expectations drives our conviction that soon-to-be announced initiatives will likely have a meaningfully positive market impact, even if their exact details are still to be fleshed out,” Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

DBS Group, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank rose between 0.4% and 0.6%.

The Singapore dollar traded largely flat.

Among other stock markets in Southeast Asia, Thailand and Taiwan rose 0.9% and 1.4%, respectively.

On Monday, Thailand reported better-than-expected economic growth for the July-September period, although rising government spending and slowing private consumption remain a concern.

The latest economic data is expected to maintain pressure on the central bank to lower interest rates further, helping Thai stocks rise to their highest since Nov. 8.

“Considering uncertainty surrounding the growth outlook, the still elevated real policy rate, and weak credit growth, it is too early to rule out further monetary policy easing in 2025,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

Among currencies in the region, the Taiwan dollar and the Malaysian ringgit gained 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively, against an easing US dollar.

The ringgit is the only Asian currency that has gained so far this year, as the Malaysian economy stays on track to meet official forecasts, reflecting a jump in investments and boost in domestic spending.

Asian currency Singapore shares

Comments

200 characters

Singapore shares hit 17-year high on market revival efforts

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Stock rally continues, KSE-100 hits record high amid improved economic indicators

Section 144 imposed in Karachi as IDEAS 2024 kicks off today

FD decides to hire ‘consultant external debt’

Interest costs to eat up 40pc of 2025 budget: Moody’s

EU firms’ concerns: MoC takes other ministries on board

PIA sell-off: FA fees cost kitty Rs1.95bn

Sale of 35pc of unallocated gas: Govt strikes deal to submit framework to Ecnec

Status of Cat-III wind projects: KE requests PPIB to seek feedback from NTDC

PM for accelerating action against tax defaulters

Read more stories