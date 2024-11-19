AGL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
AIRLINK 128.82 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.43%)
BOP 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.88%)
DCL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
DFML 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
DGKC 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
FCCL 33.43 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.97%)
FFBL 66.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.39%)
FFL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
HUBC 111.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.09%)
MLCF 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.22%)
NBP 60.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.56%)
OGDC 194.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.15%)
PAEL 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
PIBTL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
PPL 154.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.27%)
PRL 27.76 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (5.91%)
PTC 18.30 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.52%)
SEARL 86.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.7%)
TELE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.91%)
TOMCL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
TPLP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.58%)
TREET 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.89%)
TRG 63.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.72%)
UNITY 27.69 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.47%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 10,187 Increased By 75.5 (0.75%)
BR30 31,391 Increased By 203.7 (0.65%)
KSE100 95,820 Increased By 824.8 (0.87%)
KSE30 29,724 Increased By 243 (0.82%)
Nov 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields seen flattish as hunt for triggers continues

Reuters Published 19 Nov, 2024 10:16am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to trade largely unchanged on Tuesday ahead of a holiday and as traders continue to await fresh triggers locally and globally.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield is likely to move between 6.79% and 6.83%, compared with the previous close of 6.8181%, according to a trader with a state-run bank.

Indian markets are shut on Wednesday for a regional election.

“Market participants are looking for cues, which, at the moment, are not available and for the week, we do not expect any major move in rates or pick up in volumes,” the trader said.

Bond yields witnessed an uptick recently as US Treasury yields stayed higher on easing bets of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next month.

The odds of a Fed rate reduction in December had risen after last week’s inflation reading came in line with estimates.

However, traders have now assigned only a 58% chance of a Fed rate cut next month, down from 77% last month, according to the CME FedWatch tool, following Donald Trump’s Presidential election win as his policies are expected to raise inflation as well as fiscal deficit.

Elevated inflation reading in India in which consumer prices accelerated to 6.21% in October, breaching the Reserve Bank of India’s target range of 2%-6% for the first time in 14 months has also weighed on sentiment.

Most market participants are not expecting the authority to cut rates in December, while swap markets have priced out the February rate cut as well.

India’s 10-year bond yield hits 31-month low; traders eye debt supply

Still, any rise in yields is unlikely as demand-supply conditions remain favourable, with states set to borrow 93.49 billion rupees ($1.11 billion), sharply lower than the target of 297.38 billion rupees, via the sale of bonds.

This is the fifth consecutive week that states will borrow lower-than-earmarked amounts through debt sales.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

Indian bond yields seen flattish as hunt for triggers continues

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Stock rally continues, KSE-100 hits record high amid improved economic indicators

Section 144 imposed in Karachi as IDEAS 2024 kicks off today

FD decides to hire ‘consultant external debt’

Interest costs to eat up 40pc of 2025 budget: Moody’s

EU firms’ concerns: MoC takes other ministries on board

PIA sell-off: FA fees cost kitty Rs1.95bn

Sale of 35pc of unallocated gas: Govt strikes deal to submit framework to Ecnec

Status of Cat-III wind projects: KE requests PPIB to seek feedback from NTDC

PM for accelerating action against tax defaulters

Read more stories