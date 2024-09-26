AGL 33.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
AIRLINK 131.39 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.62%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.79%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
DCL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
DFML 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.39%)
DGKC 75.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.45%)
FCCL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.84%)
FFBL 47.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FFL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
HUBC 128.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
HUMNL 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
MLCF 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.42%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.37%)
OGDC 145.50 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.59%)
PAEL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 110.10 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.38%)
PRL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.66%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.45%)
SEARL 58.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.46%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TOMCL 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TPLP 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
TREET 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,706 Increased By 37.6 (0.43%)
BR30 26,419 Increased By 153.1 (0.58%)
KSE100 82,637 Increased By 389.3 (0.47%)
KSE30 26,190 Increased By 68.2 (0.26%)
Sep 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s 10-year bond yield hits 31-month low; traders eye debt supply

Reuters Published 26 Sep, 2024 10:02am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields remained subdued on Thursday as bullish sentiment prevailed around bets of another large US interest rate cut, while traders awaited the borrowing plan for October-March.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 6.7274% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, compared with its previous close of 6.7355%.

The yield had declined to 6.7284%, its lowest since Feb. 22, 2022, in the opening minutes of trade.

“Local bond market is now in complete control of the bulls and there are multiple factors like hopes of another large rate cut from the Federal Reserve, some monetary policy easing from the local central bank and some cut in planned supply,” a trader with a state-run bank said.

The central government is likely to announce the country’s market borrowing plan for October-March later in the day, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

New Delhi aims to raise 14.01 trillion rupees ($167.52 billion) through bond sales in the current fiscal year, with around 6.61 trillion rupees of supply due for the second half.

The government will sell bonds worth 340 billion rupees in its last debt auction for the first half on Friday, and this includes liquid five-year and 15-year bonds.

Meanwhile, interest rate futures are predicting a 60% probability that the Fed will cut rates by another 50 basis points in November, with aggregate cuts for 2024 seen around 77 bps.

India bond yields steady ahead of $4bn state debt sale

The Fed had slashed rates by a larger-than-usual 50 bps earlier this month, and guided another 50 bps of cuts for the rest of 2024.

The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision is due in the second week of October, and some market participants are anticipating some easing in terms of guidance or policy stance, which is further boosting sentiment.

Indian government bond

Comments

200 characters

India’s 10-year bond yield hits 31-month low; traders eye debt supply

No new taxation measures or mini-budget under study: FBR

Cabinet bodies asked to strictly comply with directives

SBP working on Sukuk alternate structure: governor

July-August: $714.74m borrowed from multiple sources

US and allies call for 21-day ceasefire along Israel-Lebanon border after UN talks

CRA on the cards to ensure transparency in imported coal pricing

Wapda, NTDC lock horns over ‘SCADA Towers-III’ issue

Appointment of Justice Mansoor as CJP: No official notification issued: ministry

Higher returns thru Islamic banking perturb Senate panel?

Zardari, Nawaz: AC reserves verdict in Toshakhana reference

Read more stories