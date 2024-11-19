AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
BOP 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
DCL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
DGKC 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
FCCL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.69%)
FFBL 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.67%)
FFL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
HUBC 111.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.58%)
KOSM 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.08%)
MLCF 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
NBP 60.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.93%)
OGDC 194.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PAEL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.24%)
PPL 153.79 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.73%)
PRL 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (6.44%)
SEARL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
TOMCL 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-5.7%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TREET 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
TRG 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
BR100 10,112 Increased By 26 (0.26%)
BR30 31,188 Increased By 17.5 (0.06%)
KSE100 94,996 Increased By 232 (0.24%)
KSE30 29,481 Increased By 71 (0.24%)
Nov 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-19

$500m ICBC loan FD’s date error corrected by Cabinet

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 19 Nov, 2024 06:34am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has corrected an error made by the Finance Division regarding the date of the $500 million loan from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).

Under the Rules of Business, 1973, the Finance Division is responsible for arranging finances, including foreign exchange, to meet the country’s current and development expenditure needs, and for maintaining a sustainable balance of payments position.

A key mechanism for achieving this is raising foreign exchange from international financial markets, including commercial banks. Loans and credit facilities obtained by the Finance Division are exempted from the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) provisions, based on the Prime Minister’s approval and the PPRA’s recommendation.

Pakistan receives $500m from China’s ICBC bank

Official sources told Business Recorder it was also noted that a financing agreement was signed between the Finance Division and the China Development Bank for a loan facility of $1 billion on June 28, 2021. This was done after consulting with the Ministry of Law and Justice and the Office of the Attorney General for Pakistan.

The loan was presented to the Cabinet through a Summary on December 8, 2021, and approved on December 21, 2021. At that time, the reference interest rate was LIBOR, which was used for the loan agreement.

However, since LIBOR was phased out after June 30, 2023, an Amendment Agreement was executed with the China Development Bank on April 28, 2023, to transition the reference rate from LIBOR to SOFR. This Amendment was cleared by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The Cabinet was further informed that a financing agreement was executed between the Finance Division and ICBC for a loan facility of $500 million on March 1, 2023, with funds disbursed on March 3, 2023.

Approval for this loan was sought from the Cabinet through a Summary dated July 7, 2023, and was approved on August 9, 2023, under case no. 537/Rule-19/2023.

However, due to a clerical error, the disbursement date was mistakenly listed as March 3, 2021, instead of March 3, 2023, in the Summary. As a result, the Cabinet’s decision needed to be amended to reflect the correct disbursement date of March 3, 2023. The Cabinet approved the amendment without further discussion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Finance Division LOANS Federal Cabinet ICBC ICBC loan

Comments

200 characters

$500m ICBC loan FD’s date error corrected by Cabinet

FD decides to hire ‘consultant external debt’

Interest costs to eat up 40pc of 2025 budget: Moody’s

EU firms’ concerns: MoC takes other ministries on board

PIA sell-off: FA fees cost kitty Rs1.95bn

Sale of 35pc of unallocated gas: Govt strikes deal to submit framework to Ecnec

Status of Cat-III wind projects: KE requests PPIB to seek feedback from NTDC

PM for accelerating action against tax defaulters

Aurangzeb lauds ADB’s financial, technical aid

SC rejects plea, arguing outcome of elections decided by the votes cast

Pakistan marks first shipment of farm-raised shrimp

Read more stories