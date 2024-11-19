SMEDA reaffirms dedication to uplifting women entrepreneurs

LAHORE: In celebration of Women Entrepreneurship Day, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), has reaffirmed its dedication to uplifting women entrepreneurs of Pakistan by addressing the challenges they face.

Federal Minister Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Secretary Industries and Production Saif Anjum and CEO SMEDA Socrat Aman Rana in a meeting held at SMEDA today (Monday) expressed a common commitment to create a conducive business environment for women entrepreneurs in the country.

The Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain said; this year’s celebration of the world women entrepreneurship day takes on special significance as SMEDA. Under patronage of MOIP is poised to introduce a transformative Women Entrepreneurship Policy, aimed at fostering growth, enhancing financial inclusion, and increasing market access for women entrepreneurs across the country.

Currently, only 10% of women entrepreneurs have access to formal markets, and just 2% utilize online marketplaces, he said. Likewise, the 34% gender finance gap and the 3.2% share of SME lending directed to women-led enterprises points to significant room for financial inclusion, he said and informed that SMEDA was relentlessly working to bridge these gaps, empowering women entrepreneurs to realize their full potential and become key drivers of Pakistan’s economic future.

Rana Tanveer Hussain praised SMEDA’s efforts to uplift women entrepreneurs and admired the resilience of Pakistani women. “Women Entrepreneurship Day, he said celebrates the immense potential of Pakistan’s women, especially those in rural areas who sustain families and contribute significantly to our economy. The government is committed to breaking down barriers and fostering an ecosystem where women-led businesses can thrive,” he said.

Federal Secretary of Industries & Production, Saif Anjum, in his statement, underscored the ministry’s commitment to building supportive policies for women entrepreneurs. “Women Entrepreneurship Day reflects the pivotal role women play in shaping Pakistan’s economic landscape,” he said. He observed that contributions of business-women are driving innovation and job creation across the country.

CEO SMEDA, Socrat Aman Rana, highlighted SMEDA’s role as a key partner for women entrepreneurs. “On Women Entrepreneurship Day, we honour the resilience and determination of Pakistan’s women entrepreneurs who drive change and fuel economic growth,” he said. He emphasized that SMEDA’s upcoming Women Entrepreneurship Policy will equip women with the tools and resources needed to solidify their role in shaping Pakistan’s economic future.

As Pakistan progresses towards an inclusive economic landscape, Women Entrepreneurship Day serves as a reminder of the untapped potential within the women-led business sector, he added and hoped that through continued support of SMEDA, women entrepreneurs would further be empowered to lead, innovate, and drive the nation’s growth.

Mean While Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain and Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain held a meeting at PSIC House Davis Road Lahore in which it was agreed to move forward together for the promotion of industry and technical education along with its problems.

In the meeting, it was also agreed to immediately resolve the issue of 96 acres of federal land taken by TEVTA on a 99-year lease in Taxila. The Punjab government agreed to the proposal to revise lease of the land. The committee will determine suitable revised lease for the land within a week.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain apprised about the measures taken to promote industry and technical education in Punjab. It should be noted that Government College of Technology is also established on leased land in Taxila.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain while addressing the meeting said that the federal and Punjab governments will work together for the promotion of technical education and industry. Coordination between the two governments is essential for the promotion of technical education and industry. The federal government will cooperate with Punjab in all possible ways. He said that it is our commitment to equip the youth with quality technical education. The future of Pakistan is linked to the promotion of quality technical education.

The Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said, “The Punjab government has taken practical steps to promote quality technical education. By equipping the youth with modern sciences, they will change the destiny of the country and the nation.”

The Provincial Minister said that labs and courses of TEVTA institutes are being aligned with the modern requirements. He said that measures being taken for the promotion of investment are proving fruitful.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024