Sindh sugarcane Commissioner announces sharp cut in transport rates

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Cane Commissioner has announced a substantial reduction in sugarcane transport charges, effective November 15. Rates for distances between 1-10 miles have been slashed from Rs 17.02 to Rs.15.69 per 40 kg, while rates for 21-25 miles have decreased from Rs 24.77 to Rs. 22.84 per 40 kg.

This decision follows the recent drop in diesel prices to Rs 258 per liter. The Cane commissioner will adjust rates accordingly if diesel prices fluctuate by Rs. 5 or more.

The move is expected to benefit sugar mills across Sindh, reducing their operational costs and boosting profitability.

