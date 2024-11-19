Al-Qadir Trust case: Court seeks statements of IK, Bushra under Sec-342

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court judge hearing the Al-Qadir Trust case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi directed both the accused to submit their statements under Section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Accountability Court judge Sharukh Arjumand, while hearing the case at Adiala jail, Rawalpindi, asked both Khan and his wife to submit their statement under Section 342 CrPC.

At the start of the hearing, Bushra Bibi's counsel filed an application before the court seeking an exemption for his client on medical grounds which the court approved.

The court directed Bushra’s Bibi lawyer to ensure her attendance during the next hearing.

The court directed Khan and his wife to submit their Section 342 statements and adjourned the hearing till today (Tuesday).

During the previous hearing, Khan’s lawyer, Salman Akram Raja, informed the court that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had issues directives that the accused's acquittal applications be decided before proceeding further.

However, the Accountability Court judge noted that he had not yet received any order regarding this.

Khan's lawyer said that we are submitting in writing that IHC has directed to decide first on the accused’s acquittal applications.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024