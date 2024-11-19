BYD achieves significant milestone

KARACHI: BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles (NEVs) and power batteries, marked a significant milestone on Monday, rolling off its 10-millionth NEV at its Xiaomo production base.

According to the details, this achievement solidifies BYD’s position as a global leader in the automotive industry and underscores its commitment to sustainable transportation.

Founded in 1995 with just 20 employees, BYD has transformed into a multinational corporation with nearly one million staff worldwide. BYD’s Chairman and President, Wang Chuanfu, reflected on the company’s remarkable growth, highlighting BYD’s dedication to technological innovation and shaping the future of mobility.

BYD recently launched its signature vehicles, ATTO 3 and Seal, in Pakistan, aiming to electrify 50% of local automobile sales by 2030. The company plans to establish local manufacturing and broaden charging infrastructure, facilitating a transition to sustainable energy.

Notably, BYD took 15 years to produce its first 5 million NEVs and achieved the next 5 million in just 15 months, demonstrating its strategic focus on new energy vehicles and technological advancement. The 10-millionth vehicle, a DENZA Z9, was presented to Game Science Founder and CEO, Feng Ji.

According to Wang, BYD’s success is built on bold vision, relentless execution, and perseverance. To provide insight into BYD’s culture, renowned Chinese financial journalist and author Qin Shuo compiled interviews with nearly 100 mid-to-senior level executives and employees into the book “The Soul of Engineers”.

Looking ahead, BYD will invest 100 billion yuan in developing intelligent technologies that integrate artificial intelligence with automotive systems. The company’s “BYD Basic Guidelines” framework will guide its continued growth and innovation.

With a steadfast focus on engineering spirit and dedication to sustainable development, BYD is poised to strengthen its position as a world-class high-tech enterprise.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024