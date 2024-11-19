AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
BOP 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
DCL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
DGKC 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
FCCL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.69%)
FFBL 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.67%)
FFL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
HUBC 111.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.58%)
KOSM 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.08%)
MLCF 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
NBP 60.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.93%)
OGDC 194.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PAEL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.24%)
PPL 153.79 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.73%)
PRL 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (6.44%)
SEARL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
TOMCL 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-5.7%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TREET 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
TRG 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
BR100 10,112 Increased By 26 (0.26%)
BR30 31,188 Increased By 17.5 (0.06%)
KSE100 94,996 Increased By 232 (0.24%)
KSE30 29,481 Increased By 71 (0.24%)
Nov 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-19

BYD achieves significant milestone

Recorder Report Published 19 Nov, 2024 06:35am

KARACHI: BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles (NEVs) and power batteries, marked a significant milestone on Monday, rolling off its 10-millionth NEV at its Xiaomo production base.

According to the details, this achievement solidifies BYD’s position as a global leader in the automotive industry and underscores its commitment to sustainable transportation.

Founded in 1995 with just 20 employees, BYD has transformed into a multinational corporation with nearly one million staff worldwide. BYD’s Chairman and President, Wang Chuanfu, reflected on the company’s remarkable growth, highlighting BYD’s dedication to technological innovation and shaping the future of mobility.

BYD recently launched its signature vehicles, ATTO 3 and Seal, in Pakistan, aiming to electrify 50% of local automobile sales by 2030. The company plans to establish local manufacturing and broaden charging infrastructure, facilitating a transition to sustainable energy.

Notably, BYD took 15 years to produce its first 5 million NEVs and achieved the next 5 million in just 15 months, demonstrating its strategic focus on new energy vehicles and technological advancement. The 10-millionth vehicle, a DENZA Z9, was presented to Game Science Founder and CEO, Feng Ji.

According to Wang, BYD’s success is built on bold vision, relentless execution, and perseverance. To provide insight into BYD’s culture, renowned Chinese financial journalist and author Qin Shuo compiled interviews with nearly 100 mid-to-senior level executives and employees into the book “The Soul of Engineers”.

Looking ahead, BYD will invest 100 billion yuan in developing intelligent technologies that integrate artificial intelligence with automotive systems. The company’s “BYD Basic Guidelines” framework will guide its continued growth and innovation.

With a steadfast focus on engineering spirit and dedication to sustainable development, BYD is poised to strengthen its position as a world-class high-tech enterprise.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

BYD

Comments

200 characters

BYD achieves significant milestone

FD decides to hire ‘consultant external debt’

Interest costs to eat up 40pc of 2025 budget: Moody’s

EU firms’ concerns: MoC takes other ministries on board

PIA sell-off: FA fees cost kitty Rs1.95bn

Sale of 35pc of unallocated gas: Govt strikes deal to submit framework to Ecnec

Status of Cat-III wind projects: KE requests PPIB to seek feedback from NTDC

PM for accelerating action against tax defaulters

Aurangzeb lauds ADB’s financial, technical aid

SC rejects plea, arguing outcome of elections decided by the votes cast

Pakistan marks first shipment of farm-raised shrimp

Read more stories