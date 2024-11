KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 26.957 billion and the number of lots traded was 30,353.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR9.998 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 6.685 billion),NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.761 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.653 billion), Silver (PKR 961.355 million, Platinum (PKR 766.934 million), SP 500 (PKR 325.539 million), Natural Gas (PKR 254.067 million), DJ (PKR 230.067 million),Copper (PKR 168.051 million), Japan Equity (PKR 52.760 million), Aluminium (PKR 51.863 million), Palladium (PKR 26.371 million)and Brent (PKR 22.498 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 46 lots amounting to PKR 81.827 million were traded.

