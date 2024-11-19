Several officers of agri department suspended

LAHORE: Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has suspended several officers of the agriculture department due to their failure to prevent incidents of paddy residue burning. He has also issued stern warnings to some other officers and placed them under observation.

Among the suspended officers are Rana Muhammad Arif Shehzad, EADA, Agriculture Extension, Nankana Sahib, Muhammad Rizwan Amir Khan, EADA, Agriculture Extension, Jaranwala, District Faisalabad, Asif Minhas, Agriculture Officer Extension Pir Mahal, District Toba Tek Singh, and Muhammad Amir Sana, Agriculture Officer Extension, Sukhekee, District Hafizabad.

In addition, the Secretary of Agriculture has issued strict warnings and placed under observation the officers for negligence in performing official duties. These officers are Muhammad Asad Islam, Agriculture Officer Extension Bhera, Muhammad Nasir Zia, Assistant Director Agriculture Extension Bhalwal, Manzoor Inayat, EADA Pindi Bhattiyan, Muhammad Shakeel Arshad, EADA, Pir Mahal and Ms. Saadia Sajjad, Agriculture Officer Extension Nankana Sahib.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo emphasized the strict enforcement of a zero-tolerance policy against crop residue burning in Punjab, directing the Agriculture Department to intensify its crackdown on such incidents. He further stated that any recurrence of these incidents will lead to more severe actions. The Secretary also highlighted the adverse effects of burning crop residue on soil fertility, urging farmers to utilize Super Seeder technology to scientifically process crop residues. This approach not only conserves soil fertility but also helps reduce environmental pollution.

