Technology Print 2024-11-19

Jazz officially phases out its 3G services

Tahir Amin Published 19 Nov, 2024 06:35am

ISLAMABAD: Jazz has officially phased out its 3G services, reallocating spectrum resources to its 4G network as part of its “4G for All” strategy, the company announced on Monday.

This move makes Jazz the first telecom operator in Pakistan to fully transition to a 4G-only mobile broadband network.

The company had previously stated that it would complete the 3G phase-out by November 2024, aligning the shift with its broader ServiceCo transformation to enhance digital connectivity across Pakistan. Jazz’s 4G customer base has reached 50 million, reflecting its focus on expanding access to high-speed internet and supporting the country’s digital economy.

“Repurposing our spectrum exclusively for 4G is a significant milestone in our ServiceCo transformation, solidifying Jazz’s role in driving digital innovation,” said Jazz CTO Khalid Shehzad. He noted that the year-long transition will enhance service quality and enable customer-centric solutions that uplift communities and improve livelihoods.

Kazim Mujtaba, president of the Consumer Division at Jazz, highlighted that the shift to a 4G-only network will significantly enhance digital accessibility for millions. “Our priority is to deliver solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of consumers, ensuring that no one is left behind in Pakistan’s digital transformation,” he stated.

To ensure a smooth transition, Jazz is offering free SIM upgrades and enhanced customer support to help users switch to 4G-compatible devices. The company’s compliance with PTA guidelines in its 3G phase-out sets a regulatory precedent, optimizing spectrum use and paving the way for future advancements in digital connectivity.

