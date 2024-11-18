Iran’s SLAL tenders for 120,000 T feed barley, traders say

HAMBURG: Iranian state-owned animal feed importer SLAL has issued an international tender to purchase at least 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Tuesday, Nov. 19, they said.

The barley can be sourced from the European Union, Russia, Ukraine, elsewhere from the Black Sea region or Kazakhstan. Shipment is sought between December 2024 and January 2025.

Payment problems for Iranian businesses because of Western sanctions had made participation in recent tenders from Iran difficult, traders said.

Food is exempt from Western sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme, but sanctions have hit Iran’s financial system, creating complex and erratic payment arrangements.

Traders said Iran was offering payment in the new tender via banks in Turkiye and Iraq.