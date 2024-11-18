Record 15MMT biofortified, zinc-enriched wheat harvested

KARACHI: Pakistan has made a groundbreaking achievement in agricultural development by harvesting a record 15 million metric tons of biofortified, zinc-enriched wheat.

This breakthrough crop is now widely available in markets across the country; poised to tackle the wide spread zinc deficiency affecting millions of Pakistanis, particularly women and children. The zinc-enriched wheat variety, Akbar 2019, was cultivated on approximately 3.78 million hectares during the 2023-24 growing season.

Developed collaboratively by HarvestPlus and the Wheat Research Institute at the Ayub Agriculture Research Institute in Faisalabad, this innovative crop boasts enhanced nutritional value and disease resistance, marking a transformative advancement in Pakistan’s agricultural sector.

“Strategic investments in Early Generation Seed (EGS) production enabled the rapid scaling of Akbar 2019, which was planted on nearly 42% of Pakistan’s wheat acreage during the last season,” stated Dr. Javed Ahmad, Director of the Wheat Research Institute, Faisalabad. He highlighted that this achievement represents over a decade of collaboration with HarvestPlus. “Akbar 2019 not only offers improved drought tolerance but also directly addresses the prevalent zinc deficiency in Pakistan,” Dr. Ahmad added.

Zinc is essential for immune function, growth, and development. Deficiencies can lead to stunted growth in children, weakened immune systems, and greater susceptibility to infections. Rural communities in Pakistan, with limited access to nutritious foods, are particularly vulnerable. The introduction of zinc-enriched wheat aims to mitigate these challenges by providing a fortified staple food.

“Akbar 2019’s significance lies not just in its yield but in its potential to improve the health of millions suffering from zinc deficiency,” Dr. Ahmad noted. “This wheat variety ensures both food security and improved public health outcomes.”

The variety has been widely praised by farmers and policymakers for its resilience, disease resistance, and higher yields compared to conventional wheat. Its introduction comes at a critical time, as Pakistan faces increasing climate-related challenges, such as unpredictable weather, floods, and rising temperatures.

“Akbar 2019 was developed not only for its nutritional benefits but also for its ability to withstand climate stress,” explained Yaqub Mujahid, Country Manager at HarvestPlus in Pakistan.

“This year’s exceptional harvest demonstrates its capability to thrive under challenging conditions, delivering both economic and nutritional advantages to farmers.”

HarvestPlus has played a pivotal role in developing and scaling Akbar 2019. Working in partnership with research institutes, seed companies, and farmers, the organization has facilitated the rapid adoption of this biofortified crop. During the 2023-24 cropping season, over 175,000 metric tons of certified Akbar 2019 seed were planted, complemented by farm-saved seeds.

Micronutrient testing, seed production initiatives and capacity-building programs further supported the success of Akbar 2019. More than 130 seed companies participated in its distribution, ensuring availability even in remote areas. Public-private partnerships, such as Punjab’s seed subsidy programs, were instrumental in promoting its widespread adoption.

“This year’s harvest highlights the critical role of agricultural innovation in enhancing food security and nutrition,” Dr. Ahmad stated. “The rapid adoption of Akbar 2019 exemplifies what can be achieved through collaboration, innovation, and advocacy.”

With 15 million metric tons of zinc-enriched wheat now in the market, Pakistan is taking a significant step toward alleviating zinc deficiency and improving public health. Priced affordably, the wheat offers a vital source of nutrition for millions of families, especially in rural regions where access to fortified foods remains

limited.

As Pakistan confronts the dual challenges of malnutrition and climate change, biofortified crops like Akbar 2019 present a promising solution for ensuring food security and improving nutritional outcomes.

“The impact of Akbar 2019 extends beyond agriculture,” concluded Yaqub Mujahid. “It’s about nourishing communities and securing a healthier future for Pakistan”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024