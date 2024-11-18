AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.52%)
Business & Finance

Goldman Sachs downgrades Hong Kong stocks to underweight

Reuters Published 18 Nov, 2024 10:53am

SINGAPORE: Hong Kong stocks are cheap but may miss out on the benefits of China’s efforts to support its economy, analysts at Goldman Sachs said, while downgrading their recommendation on the market.

“Although valuations are not demanding, Hong Kong does not offer much economic or earnings growth,” Goldman analysts said in an Asia-Pacific portfolio strategy note published on Sunday, which recommended an underweight allocation to Hong Kong.

Goldman cuts Indian equities to ‘neutral’ as economic, earnings growth slows

“The property and retail sectors remain under pressure and the economy may not benefit as much from policy support in China as it previously has, given China’s focus on bolstering the domestic economy.”

