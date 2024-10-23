AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
DCL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
DFML 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
DGKC 80.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.6%)
FCCL 29.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
FFBL 56.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
HUBC 106.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.66%)
HUMNL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.35%)
KEL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.21%)
KOSM 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
MLCF 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.82%)
NBP 68.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.35%)
OGDC 166.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.18%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.39%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-10.47%)
PPL 129.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.38%)
PRL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
SEARL 63.85 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (3.85%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
TOMCL 36.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
TRG 45.17 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
UNITY 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,246 Increased By 22.5 (0.24%)
BR30 27,876 Increased By 109.5 (0.39%)
KSE100 86,502 Increased By 35.5 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,122 Decreased By -41.5 (-0.15%)
Oct 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Goldman cuts Indian equities to ‘neutral’ as economic, earnings growth slows

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2024 10:49am

Goldman Sachs tactically lowered Indian equities to “neutral” from “overweight” on Tuesday, as the country’s slowing economic growth weighs on corporate earnings, amid record foreign outflows from domestic markets.

The brokerage also cut its 12-month target for the blue-chip Nifty 50 index to 27,000 from 27,500, saying that markets could ‘time correct’ over the next three to six months.

The fresh target, however, still represents a more than 10% upside from Tuesday’s close of 24,472.10.

“While we believe the structural positive case for India remains intact, economic growth is cyclically slowing down across many pockets,” Goldman strategists wrote in a note published Tuesday.

High valuations and less supportive domestic and external factors, including the Middle East tensions, could keep markets range-bound in the near term, Goldman said, although a large price correction is unlikely, given strong domestic inflows into equities.

In the midst of lacklustre September-quarter corporate earnings, foreign fund outflows from domestic equities have reached a record monthly high so far in October.

Goldman Sachs says oil subject to downside into 2025-2026 due to surplus

Investors have shifted their focus away from richly-valued local stocks to China after Beijing unveiled stimulus measures to reinvigorate its sputtering economy.

The Nifty 50 index has lost 7% since the record high it hit on Sept. 27. Goldman had upgraded Indian equities to “outperform” last year, citing strong economic growth prospects, steady domestic mutual fund inflows, and a potential supply chain shift from China.

India Goldman Sachs Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Goldman cuts Indian equities to ‘neutral’ as economic, earnings growth slows

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Govt inks revised deals with 8 bagasse-fired IPPs

Aurangzeb says debt reprofile talks with China encouraging

IMF projects 3.2pc growth

Power generation in Pakistan falls in September amid rising costs, shift to renewables

PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP told there are no immediate competition concerns

Additional revenue collection: Benefits must be passed on to public: PM

Climate, population and other issues: Aurangzeb urges development partners to work closely

Sept FCAs: CPPA-G seeks 71 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Centre, AJK fail to finalise power tariff, WUC rate

Read more stories