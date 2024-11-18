Kissan Card will be game changer for agri development

LAHORE: Kissan Card will prove to be a game changer for agricultural development and prosperity of the farmers. So far, 12 lakh 89 thousand applications have been received through the portal. The Bank of Punjab approved 4 lakh 87 thousand applications. The farmers have received more than 3 lakh 61 thousand cards. A senior officer of Agriculture department said that the number of Kissan Cards has been increased from 5 lakh to 7 lakh on the instructions of the chief minister Punjab. So far, the farmers have purchased agriculture inputs more than 18 billion rupees through Kissan Card. Farmers can purchase seeds, fertilizers and agro-medicines through Kissan Card.

Facility has been provided the farmers to purchase agricultural inputs on interest-free loan for wheat crop from 2600 registered dealers across the province. According to the director Public Relation Akmir Khaeaja, farmers of non-computerized areas will also be eligible for Kissan Card through Physical Verification. The farmers will be provided with the facility of withdrawing cash up to 30 percent along with purchase of agricultural inputs through Kissan Card from November 20. 136 delivery centers have been established at the tehsil level in Punjab.

