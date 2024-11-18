Murad showcases SPHF programme initiatives at COP29

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, showcased the remarkable achievements of the Sindh People’s Housing for Flood Affectees (SPHF) programme in a keynote address, positioning it as a global model for climate-resilient reconstruction. A humanitarian housing programme larger than the population of 154 countries captured global attention at COP29 today,

In a landmark address at a conference A Blueprint for Global Resilience COP29 regarding the Sindh People’s Housing for flood affectees in Pakistan Pavilion, Baku, Azerbaijan, Murad Ali shah stated that SPHF unveiled its revolutionary approach to climate-resilient reconstruction.

At a landmark panel discussion in the Pakistan Pavilion titled, “Sindh People’s Housing for Flood Affectees: A Blueprint for Global Resilience,” international development leaders explored how this Government of Sindh initiative has redefined the parameters of post-disaster recovery and community rebuilding.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah emphasized that the project is inspired by the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, with a mission to build resilience for flood-affected communities.

Shah highlighted several key milestones: Currently, 2.1 million homes are being constructed. Over 1 million bank accounts have been opened, facilitating 810,000 disbursements to families affected by floods. In Sindh alone, 300,000 climate-resilient houses have already been completed. The next phase will focus on enhancing Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) facilities, with 60,000 resilient settlements currently in progress.

In a gesture of gratitude, a flood-affected village has been named after UN Secretary-General António Guterres, recognizing his support. CM Sindh expressed his sincere appreciation to the global community for their unwavering assistance.

