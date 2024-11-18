AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DFML 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.46 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.53%)
HUMNL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.28%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
NBP 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 194.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.79%)
PPL 152.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PRL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.85%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TOMCL 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TREET 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.64%)
TRG 62.74 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (7.03%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.99%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 85.5 (0.85%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 168.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-18

Murad showcases SPHF programme initiatives at COP29

Press Release Published 18 Nov, 2024 02:54am

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, showcased the remarkable achievements of the Sindh People’s Housing for Flood Affectees (SPHF) programme in a keynote address, positioning it as a global model for climate-resilient reconstruction. A humanitarian housing programme larger than the population of 154 countries captured global attention at COP29 today,

In a landmark address at a conference A Blueprint for Global Resilience COP29 regarding the Sindh People’s Housing for flood affectees in Pakistan Pavilion, Baku, Azerbaijan, Murad Ali shah stated that SPHF unveiled its revolutionary approach to climate-resilient reconstruction.

At a landmark panel discussion in the Pakistan Pavilion titled, “Sindh People’s Housing for Flood Affectees: A Blueprint for Global Resilience,” international development leaders explored how this Government of Sindh initiative has redefined the parameters of post-disaster recovery and community rebuilding.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah emphasized that the project is inspired by the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, with a mission to build resilience for flood-affected communities.

Shah highlighted several key milestones: Currently, 2.1 million homes are being constructed. Over 1 million bank accounts have been opened, facilitating 810,000 disbursements to families affected by floods. In Sindh alone, 300,000 climate-resilient houses have already been completed. The next phase will focus on enhancing Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) facilities, with 60,000 resilient settlements currently in progress.

In a gesture of gratitude, a flood-affected village has been named after UN Secretary-General António Guterres, recognizing his support. CM Sindh expressed his sincere appreciation to the global community for their unwavering assistance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Syed Murad Ali Shah Bilawal Bhutto Zardari COP29 SPHF humanitarian housing programme

Comments

200 characters

Murad showcases SPHF programme initiatives at COP29

Non-payment of refunds hits export of seasonal fruits hard

Securities managers asked to issue IPS to their customers

KCCI seeks winter package sans KE’s involvement

There’s ‘nothing to hide’: Aurangzeb

PPRA redrafting regulatory framework

Lahore’s air quality index improves

21 Pakistanis among 100 foreigners executed in KSA

Govt approaches WB for $200m PHCIP restructuring

Rover Mission: Suparco announces collaboration with China’s Chang’e 8 Mission

Salaried individuals: AGPR to upgrade SAP module

Read more stories