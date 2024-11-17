AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DFML 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.46 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.53%)
HUMNL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.28%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
NBP 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 194.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.79%)
PPL 152.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PRL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.85%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TOMCL 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TREET 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.64%)
TRG 62.74 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (7.03%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.99%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 85.5 (0.85%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 168.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Germany’s Scholz reaffirms Ukraine backing, defends Putin call

AFP Published 17 Nov, 2024 06:35pm

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday reaffirmed his country’s support for Ukraine after taking flak for speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that no decision on ending the war with Russia would be taken without Kyiv.

“Ukraine can count on us” and “no decision will be taken behind Ukraine’s back”, the chancellor said at Berlin airport before flying off to a G20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

After facing criticism from Kyiv for reaching out to Putin, the German leader defended the call, the first the Russian president has held with a major Western leader in nearly two years.

“It was important to tell him that he must not expect that the support of Germany, Europe and many others in the world for Ukraine will weaken,” the German leader added.

Russia launched 120 missiles, 90 drones in ‘massive’ strike on Ukraine: Zelenskiy

Scholz said that US president-elect Donald Trump’s undetailed promises to end the war in Ukraine also justified his decision to phone the Russian leader.

“It would not be a good idea if, in the near future, there were talks between the American president and the Russian president without the head of an important European country,” Germany in this case, “also holding talks themselves,” the chancellor said.

Scholz said his conversation with Putin allowed him “to note that the Russian president has not changed his mind much about this war, which is not good news”.

The German chancellor has lost his majority in parliament following the collapse of his governing coalition.

But Scholz restated his intention Sunday to run for a second term in elections scheduled for February, despite calls from within his own camp for him to make way for popular Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

Ukraine Olaf Scholz Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

200 characters

Germany’s Scholz reaffirms Ukraine backing, defends Putin call

Smog crisis in Punjab: over 1.93mn seek hospital care for respiratory diseases

Aurangzeb rules out ‘mini-budget’

Tata seals deal with Pegatron for iPhone plant in India’s Tamil Nadu, sources say

Bangladesh deaths from dengue cross 400 as outbreak worsens

Agri income levy: Punjab govt emulates FBR’s super tax structure

Seven soldiers martyred; BLA claims responsibility

Xi Jinping tells Biden ready for ‘smooth transition’ to Trump

Netflix says 60 million households worldwide tuned in for Paul-Tyson match

India hails ‘historic’ hypersonic missile test flight

Roll back state control in economy, IMF tells govt

Read more stories