AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DFML 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.46 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.53%)
HUMNL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.28%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
NBP 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 194.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.79%)
PPL 152.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PRL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.85%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TOMCL 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TREET 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.64%)
TRG 62.74 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (7.03%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.99%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 85.5 (0.85%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 168.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Warner Bros Discovery, NBA settle legal battle over broadcast rights, WSJ reports

Reuters Published 17 Nov, 2024 10:35am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Warner Bros Discovery has settled its breach of contract lawsuit against the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The agreement will keep the media company in business with the league for the next decade, the report said, adding that the deal is set to be announced early next week.

Warner Bros Discovery and the NBA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.

The settlement will give Warner Bros Discovery rights over a significant amount of NBA content domestically and abroad, and the league will avoid a prolonged legal battle in court, the WSJ report added.

Separately, Warner Bros Discovery struck a deal with Disney to license its Emmy-winning “Inside the NBA” show to ESPN and ABC starting next season, the report said.

The media company and its sports division, Turner Broadcasting System, filed a lawsuit against the NBA in July after the league had awarded Disney’s ESPN, Comcast-owned NBCUniversal and Amazon.com rights to carry NBA games in an 11-year deal valued at $77 billion.

Louis Vuitton opens bold pop-up store on NYC’s Fifth Avenue

Warner Bros Discovery said the NBA’s refusal to honor its right to match offers from a third party violated its agreement with Turner.

Wall Street Journal NBA Warner Bros Discovery National Basketball Association Disney’s ESPN

Comments

200 characters

Warner Bros Discovery, NBA settle legal battle over broadcast rights, WSJ reports

Agri income levy: Punjab govt emulates FBR’s super tax structure

Roll back state control in economy, IMF tells govt

ZRI consumers in LIEDA: PD under fire over ‘AMR’ meter ‘impasse’

Discos’ sell-off: SIFC to play key role

Country unveils first National Carbon Market Policy

Input tax claim and credit: SC defines applicability of Section 8 of Sales Tax Act

Battle against climate change: CM highlights role of children, youth

PTA streamlines VPN registration process

Sherry criticises ‘letter of US Congress members’

New date yet to be announced after polio vaccination boycotted in Kurram

Read more stories