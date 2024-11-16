Louis Vuitton opens bold pop-up store on NYC’s Fifth Avenue

As the flagship Louis Vuitton store on Fifth Avenue undergoes a multi-year renovation, LVMH revealed a five-story luxury temporary store in New York City on Friday.

The company also announced the opening on Instagram on Friday, along with details of the space and its features.

Located half a block from the original location, architect Shohei Shigematsu of OMA created a dizzying installation of Vuitton’s iconic trunks, stacked in tall towers in the main atrium.

The new space also houses a restaurant, Le Café Louis Vuitton, with a menu developed by the same French chefs who launched the brand’s first restaurant in Saint Tropez.

It also houses the very first Le Café Louis Chocolat Maxime Frédéric, in the US – a café and chocolate shop offering everything from candy bars to hazelnut bonbons. Decorated like a library, a curated selection of 650 books are also present within the reading alcove, ranging from architecture to fashion and art titles.

Celebrities seen at the opening included actors Bradley Cooper, Ana De Armas and chef and author Martha Stewart.