AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DFML 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.46 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.53%)
HUMNL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.28%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
NBP 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 194.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.79%)
PPL 152.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PRL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.85%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TOMCL 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TREET 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.64%)
TRG 62.74 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (7.03%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.99%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 85.5 (0.85%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 168.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Louis Vuitton opens bold pop-up store on NYC’s Fifth Avenue

  • Five-story location houses a cafe and chocolate shop
BR Life & Style Published November 16, 2024 Updated November 16, 2024 05:38pm
Photo: Louis Vuitton
Photo: Louis Vuitton
Photo: Louis Vuitton
Photo: Louis Vuitton

As the flagship Louis Vuitton store on Fifth Avenue undergoes a multi-year renovation, LVMH revealed a five-story luxury temporary store in New York City on Friday.

The company also announced the opening on Instagram on Friday, along with details of the space and its features.

Located half a block from the original location, architect Shohei Shigematsu of OMA created a dizzying installation of Vuitton’s iconic trunks, stacked in tall towers in the main atrium.

Tiffany, now owned by LVMH, reopens on a Fifth Avenue in flux

The new space also houses a restaurant, Le Café Louis Vuitton, with a menu developed by the same French chefs who launched the brand’s first restaurant in Saint Tropez.

It also houses the very first Le Café Louis Chocolat Maxime Frédéric, in the US – a café and chocolate shop offering everything from candy bars to hazelnut bonbons. Decorated like a library, a curated selection of 650 books are also present within the reading alcove, ranging from architecture to fashion and art titles.

Celebrities seen at the opening included actors Bradley Cooper, Ana De Armas and chef and author Martha Stewart.

New York LVMH Louis Vuitton Fifth Avenue

Comments

200 characters

Louis Vuitton opens bold pop-up store on NYC’s Fifth Avenue

Macro-fiscal forecasts for budget: IMF asks govt to strengthen capacity of FD

Supplementary grants: IMF seeks to limit govt discretion

Strike hits south Beirut after Israeli evacuation call

Punjab govt conducts successful trial of local technology for artificial rain

Wheat procurement: Body formed to prepare plan as per IMF terms

IMF-govt talks conclude

IPP owner Shahid Abdullah barred from traveling abroad amid money laundering inquiry

Trump names Karoline Leavitt, 27, as White House press secretary

Johnson bags five as Australia beat Pakistan to seal T20 series

Nepra warns Discos and KE: ‘Resolve overbilling issue or face legal action’

Read more stories