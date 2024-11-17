AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.26%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
DFML 41.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
DGKC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
FCCL 32.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
FFBL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.55%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.46 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.53%)
HUMNL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.28%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.21%)
MLCF 40.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.47%)
NBP 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
OGDC 194.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.35%)
PAEL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.18%)
PIBTL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.79%)
PPL 152.68 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.1%)
PRL 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
SEARL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.85%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.64%)
TOMCL 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.5%)
TREET 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.64%)
TRG 62.74 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (7.03%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.99%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 10,086 Increased By 85.5 (0.85%)
BR30 31,170 Increased By 168.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Nov 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-17

BoR can’t cancel allotment after proprietary rights vested thru registered sale deed: LHC

Hamid Nawaz Published November 17, 2024 Updated November 17, 2024 06:58am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) held that the Board of Revenue (BoR) cannot cancel an allotment after proprietary rights have vested through a registered sale deed.

The court observed that after confirmation of the proprietary rights and registration of the conveyance deed, the allottee would become the absolute owner of the land.

The court passed this order in a petition of Sarfraz Khan who challenged the decisions of the lower courts which upheld the decision of a member BoR cancelling the deed executed in favour of the petitioner and removing his name from the column of ownership in the revenue record.

The court held that procedural fairness is crucial, particularly in cases where proprietary rights are contested post-sale deed.

The court said in case of substantial documented evidence of fraud or a significant violation of allotment conditions, the board must have followed strict procedural steps, including issuing a show cause notice and providing an opportunity for response, thereby upholding the principle of natural justice.

The court said in this case the BoR should review the specific conditions of the original allotment and ensure full compliance with procedural requirements, including issuing detailed notices to involved parties.

If proprietary rights are indeed fully vested, consider legal limitations on the board’s authority and potential challenges based on judicial precedents that protect post-transfer proprietary rights, the court advised.

The court said that once the sale price has been deposited and possession was handed over to the allottees by the collector, no other revenue authorities, even superior to the collector can intervene to reverse the collector’s decision.

The court further said if an allotment has been cancelled by the revenue appellate court, the civil court has the jurisdiction to set aside the cancellation, especially if it is found to be in violation of the terms of sale or the provisions of Act V of 1912.

The court allowed the petition and observed that the case law relied upon by the law officer, being distinguishable, is not attracted to the present scenario.

The petitioners Sarfraz Khan and Noor Muhammad were jointly allotted land in the year 1989 as a part of a cultivation scheme.

The petitioner ultimately moved an application for partition of his land and receipt of remaining lagan, which was allowed, and the petitioner’s share of land measuring 28-Kanal 06-Marla was partitioned in square No.30 and was held entitled for grant of proprietary rights of the suit property and finally, mutation No.1403 was attested in favour of the petitioner.

The respondent challenged the aforesaid mutation which was rejected. Subsequently, the respondent filed a revision petition resulting in the cancellation of the sale deed in favour of the petitioner vide order passed by a member (Judicial).

The petitioner challenged the decision before the low courts and could not get relief.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab LHC BoR proprietary rights sale deed

Comments

200 characters

BoR can’t cancel allotment after proprietary rights vested thru registered sale deed: LHC

Agri income levy: Punjab govt emulates FBR’s super tax structure

Roll back state control in economy, IMF tells govt

ZRI consumers in LIEDA: PD under fire over ‘AMR’ meter ‘impasse’

Discos’ sell-off: SIFC to play key role

Country unveils first National Carbon Market Policy

Input tax claim and credit: SC defines applicability of Section 8 of Sales Tax Act

Battle against climate change: CM highlights role of children, youth

PTA streamlines VPN registration process

Sherry criticises ‘letter of US Congress members’

New date yet to be announced after polio vaccination boycotted in Kurram

Read more stories