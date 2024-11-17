Operations to combat smog in full swing

LAHORE: Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has announced that operations to combat smog in Lahore are in full swing. A joint operation team, comprising officials from the Environmental Protection Department, Regional Transport Authority, and Traffic Police, has been actively working to mitigate smog levels in the city.

As part of the operation, the entry of large smoke-emitting vehicles and trucks into Lahore has been strictly prohibited. The joint team has seized 25 trucks and stopped 370 vehicles from entering the city at designated entry points. Inspections at these checkpoints are ongoing to enforce the measures effectively.

The joint operation team has declared that heavy vehicles will remain banned from entering Lahore during periods of severe smog. The primary objective of this initiative is to prevent high-emission vehicles from contributing to the city’s deteriorating air quality.

The Provincial Minister emphasized that these steps have been taken to reduce smog levels in Lahore, noting that the difficult circumstances have necessitated tough decisions. “The journey to eradicate smog is challenging but not impossible,” she stated.

She urged the public to join efforts in the collective fight against smog, expressing optimism that cooperation would lead to success. A zero-tolerance policy is being implemented for smog, with teams from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and police working round the clock in the field.

Meanwhile, in response to the escalating environmental crisis posed by smog, the Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) temporarily suspended all its construction activities within Lahore.

This measure aligns with directives issued by the Lahore High Court and the Punjab Government, reflecting a unified commitment to address deteriorating air quality and safeguard public health.

CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, highlighted the authority’s proactive role in tackling environmental challenges, stating, “As a forward-thinking and environmentally conscious authority, CBD Punjab fully endorses the Punjab Government’s robust measures to combat smog. The temporary suspension of construction activities is a necessary step to curb pollution levels, and we are steadfast in our commitment to fostering a cleaner and healthier environment for Lahore’s residents.”

CBD Punjab’s initiative to halt construction underscores its dedication to environmental sustainability and community welfare. The authority aims to set a precedent for responsible development practices that prioritize ecological balance over short-term gains.

