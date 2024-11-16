AGL 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
Pakistan

Punjab govt conducts successful trial of local technology for artificial rain

BR Web Desk Published 16 Nov, 2024 05:33pm

The Punjab government conducted a successful trial of artificial rain using local technology on Saturday, Radio Pakistan reported.

As per details, “cloud seeding” was conducted in Jhelum, Chakwal, Talagang, and Gujar Khan, resulting in rainfall in Jhelum and Gujar Khan within a few hours.

Punjab declares health emergency in smog-hit Lahore, Multan

This project is the result of joint efforts by the Punjab government, the Pakistan Army’s Scientific Research and Development experts, Army Aviation, PARCO, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

All relevant institutions utilized their local expertise and advanced technology to complete the trial.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated all scientific experts and associated institutions on the success of this artificial rain experiment.

This success will open new avenues for technological advancement in Pakistan and help alleviate weather-related issues for the public.

The Punjab government declared on Friday a health emergency in Lahore and Multan as the provincial capital maintained its position as the most polluted city in the world in terms of its air.

