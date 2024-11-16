Western borders security at optimal level: COAS

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, on Friday, said Pakistan has implemented a comprehensive border management system along its western borders, aimed at strengthening national security and curbing the influence of extremist groups. He delivered a keynote address at the Margalla Dialogue 2024, a special ceremony organised by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI).

Addressing the theme, “Pakistan’s Role in Peace and Stability,” General Munir highlighted Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to regional harmony and international peace.

In his speech, General Munir reflected on the evolving global landscape, emphasizing the challenges faced by nations today. He identified the rapid spread of misinformation as a major concern that complicates global peace efforts.

The influence of non-state actors, fueled by worldwide changes, adds another layer of complexity to maintaining stability. As economies, military strategies, and technological landscapes undergo rapid transformation, these developments present both opportunities and threats.

General Munir addressed the persistent threat posed by violent non-state actors and state-sponsored terrorism, which undermine global security. While acknowledging the positive role of technology in disseminating information, he cautioned that it has also facilitated the spread of false narratives, which can destabilise political and social structures. He expressed concern that, without comprehensive laws and regulations, misinformation and hate speech will continue to erode societal values and sow division.

He stressed that the unchecked exercise of freedom of expression has led to a decline in moral values across societies, fueling religious, sectarian, and racial inequalities worldwide.

Turning to common global goals, General Munir emphasised Pakistan’s commitment to combating climate change, countering terrorism, and addressing global health challenges. He praised Pakistan’s role in promoting peace and stability at both regional and international levels. Referring to terrorism as a shared threat to humanity, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering dedication to combating it.

He highlighted the establishment of a comprehensive border management system along Pakistan’s western borders to enhance security and limit the influence of extremist groups.

General Munir also pointed to the threat posed by terrorists, which has become a safe haven for terrorist organisations and proxies, stressing that Pakistan expects the Afghan interim government to prevent the use of its territory for terrorist activities and to take decisive actions in this regard.

In outlining Pakistan’s vision and commitment to stability, General Munir described the National Action Plan as a cornerstone in eradicating terrorism and extremism.

He voiced concerns over India’s extremist ideology, which has endangered minorities both within India and abroad, particularly in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

