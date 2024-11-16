Zamurd Khan inaugurates 100th draw of Rs1500 prize bonds

RAWALPINDI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) successfully hosted the landmark 100th draw of Rs 1500 prize bonds, with former member of the National Assembly, Zamurd Khan, presiding as the chief guest.

The other distinguished guests included Senior Deputy Chief Manager SBP Rawalpindi Syeda Asma Aziz, Chief Manager SBP Rawalpindi Ansar Iftikhar Butt, Member Cantonment Board Haji Zafar Iqbal, Founder of Sweet Home Zamarud Khan, Saeed Murad, Zubair Sahib, Hazoor Mehdi, and Director Kamran Anwar.

The event, held at the SBP building in Rawalpindi, featured a formal inauguration by Khan, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony to commemorate the milestone.

Dignitaries, SBP officials, and members of the public attended the event, celebrating the success and impact of Pakistan’s national savings initiatives.

