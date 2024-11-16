AGL 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-16

IRADA urges Pakistan to follow in footsteps of Sweden to achieve ‘smoke-free’ status

Recorder Report Published 16 Nov, 2024 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: IRADA Pakistan (The Initiative on Risk-Reduction and Dependable Alternatives) on Friday urged Pakistan to take inspiration from Sweden, which has become the first nation in the world to achieve official “smoke-free” status, according to sensational new data.

Swedes have hit this historic milestone 16 years ahead of the European Union target—while most of their fellow member states are set to miss it by a significant margin.

Official health data released by Sweden’s public health agency showed that just 4.5% of the nation’s Swedish-born over-16s smoke - significantly below the globally recognised benchmark of 5% for smoke-free status.

Smoking rates in Pakistan are more than four times higher than Sweden’s.

The Swedes’ extraordinary success is the result of their pioneering policy approach to safer alternatives to cigarettes, IRADA Pakistan added.

Dr Delon Human, leader of Smoke-Free Sweden, said, this remarkable achievement marks a significant moment in global public health and stands as a testament to the progressive policies that have guided Sweden’s approach to tobacco control.

“In the early 1960s, nearly half of Swedish men smoked. By embracing and encouraging the use of alternative nicotine products such as snus, oral nicotine pouches and vapes, Sweden has paved a clear path to a smoke-free society while safeguarding public health”, he explained.

“They should serve as a beacon of hope for the rest of the world and as inspirational proof that a pragmatic, enlightened approach can deliver sensational public health gains and save lives.”

Dr Anders Milton, a physician and former president and CEO of the Swedish Medical Association, said that Swedish government also applies a proportional excise tax, keeping smoke-free products more affordable than cigarettes.

“This tax policy, coupled with public education campaigns, has empowered Swedish consumers to make healthier choices and contributed to the country’s leading role in tobacco harm reduction.”

