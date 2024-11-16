Indian financial markets closed

MUBMAI: India’s currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Friday, Nov. 15, for a public holiday.

The markets will resume trading on Monday, Nov. 18.

The benchmark NSE Nifty fell 0.11% to 23,532.7 on Thursday, while the BSE Sensex shed 0.14% to 77,580.31. Both the indexes dropped about 2.5% each this week, logging their sixth weekly loss in seven, as worries about a slowdown in consumption added to concerns over earnings moderation and foreign outflows.

The Indian rupee slipped to its weakest closing level on record at 84.3950 versus the US dollar, but fared better than Asian peers as state-run banks’ dollar sales countered a surging greenback and weakness in local stocks.

The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at 99.71 rupees, with the yield up 2 bps at 6.8294%, tracking elevated US yields.