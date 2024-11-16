AGL 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 127.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.23%)
BOP 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.48%)
DCL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
DGKC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.45%)
FCCL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
FFBL 64.89 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.34%)
FFL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.05%)
HUBC 112.51 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.57%)
HUMNL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.12%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.1%)
KOSM 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
MLCF 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
NBP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
OGDC 193.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.29%)
PIBTL 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.4%)
PPL 152.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.18%)
PRL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.43%)
PTC 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
SEARL 85.50 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
TOMCL 36.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
TPLP 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
TREET 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.87%)
TRG 62.20 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (6.11%)
UNITY 28.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.5%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.35%)
BR100 10,081 Increased By 80.6 (0.81%)
BR30 31,142 Increased By 139.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 94,764 Increased By 571.8 (0.61%)
KSE30 29,410 Increased By 209 (0.72%)
Markets Print 2024-11-16

China stocks log biggest weekly loss as data disappoints

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2024 06:04am

HONG KONG: Chinese stocks had their biggest weekly loss since July, while Hong Kong shares erased early gains to end slightly lower on Friday as scepticism that China can mount a sustained economic recovery remained prevalent in the market.

That was underscored when industrial output grew 5.3% year on year in October, slowing from the previous month and missing expectations.

Disappointing follow-up stimulus measures from Beijing and concerns over deteriorating Sino-US relations in the wake of Donald Trump’s election victory continue to weigh on the market.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index fell 1.8% bringing losses this week to 3.3%, the most since July. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.5%.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index surrendered earlier gains though its decline was less than 0.1%. That marked its sixth consecutive day of losses, its longest losing streak since January.

The real estate sector led losses after data showed China new home prices in October fell the most year on year since 2015. The CSI 300 Real Estate Index slid 2.6% and the Hang Seng Mainland Developer Index eased 0.4%.

“Since there is still no conviction for economic and property market recovery, most investors are still sceptical about the recent Chinese stock market recovery,” Chi Lo, senior market strategist at BNP Paribas Asset Management, said in a note to clients.

“They continue to hold Chinese stocks as a tactical trade due to cheap valuations and await confirmation by Beijing on assertive reflation.” In one bright sign though, retail sales rose 4.8%, accelerating from September and marking the fastest growth since February.

