South African rand extends losses; S&P rating review due

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2024 12:43pm

JOHANNESBURG: The rand eased early on Friday, extending a week of losses following Donald Trump’s U.S. election win, and ahead of S&P Global’s scheduled review of South Africa’s sovereign credit rating.

At 0705 GMT, the rand traded at 18.28 against the U.S. dollar, about 0.2% weaker than its previous close.

The rand has endured five sessions of losses as the dollar rallied after Trump’s victory, while markets fretted over potential policies by the president-elect, which could include tariffs and tax cuts.

Investors will on Friday look to S&P Global’s scheduled review of South Africa’s sovereign credit rating.

South African rand stable after big losses, mining data ahead

Analysts expect Africa’s most industrialised economy to remain three notches into sub-investment grade at ‘BB-’, with a stable outlook.

On the Johannesburg stock market, the blue-chip Top-40 index was flat.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was little changed in early deals, with the yield at 9.155%.

