‘China seeking joint security mechanism’: FO assails, rejects impression

Naveed Siddiqui Published 15 Nov, 2024 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has rejected the impression that Beijing is pursuing Islamabad on joint security mechanism to protect its nationals in Pakistan.

Addressing a weekly media briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said, “Talk of joint security mechanism for Chinese citizens is merely a speculation and motivated agenda to create confusion among the two friendly countries.”

Pakistan and China have held robust discussions on counter terrorism and security of Chinese citizens and engineers working in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, she remarked.

China pushes to join security efforts for citizens in Pakistan: report

She said China respects Pakistan’s sovereignty and propaganda of joint security for Chinese nationals on Pakistan soil is an orchestrated move to derail relationship between the two brotherly nations. The spokesperson emphasised that any attempt to undermine bilateral ties and strategic partnership will not succeed.

“We have discussed various proposals and will continue to work for the security of Chinese nationals, institutions and projects. We will not allow any effort to derail Pakistan China strategic relationship,” Mumtaz Zahra Baloch hinted.

She condemned threats and use of abusive language against Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa in London, saying Pakistan’s High Commission has taken up this issue with the UK authorities.

On ICC Champions Trophy, the spokesperson said cricket should not be politicised.

Pakistan once again asked Afghanistan to not allow its soil to be used against Pakistan or any other country. She said Pakistan has been actively engaged in talks with Afghanistan to wipe out terror hideouts and sanctuaries inside its country.

The spokesperson pointed out that Pakistan and Iran both are committed to fight smugglers and terrorists.

An operation has been carried out in Panjgur against smugglers within 30 km in Pakistan territory, she said.

With regard to terror attack in Quetta Railway Station, Mumtaz Baloch said investigation is underway. She, however, reiterated Pakistan is concerned on terror support received by India. “We arrested Indian serving naval officer and mastermind of espionage and terror activities in Balochistan. India has active role behind every terror attack inside Pakistan,” she further added.

Regarding unannounced UAE visa ban on Pakistanis, spokesperson said granting visa to any person is a sovereign right of any country. Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will soon visit the UAE and discuss visa issue with the authorities concerned.

Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has left for Dubai on Thursday and will participate in the 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum being held from 15-17 November 2024 in the United Arab Emirates. He will also take up the visa issue with the UAE authorities, the spokesperson said.

