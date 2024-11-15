AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 127.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 41.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 86.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 32.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 64.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 109.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 190.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 27.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 150.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 16.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 16.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,010 Increased By 126.5 (1.28%)
BR30 31,023 Increased By 422.5 (1.38%)
KSE100 94,192 Increased By 836.5 (0.9%)
KSE30 29,201 Increased By 270.2 (0.93%)
Nov 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-15

Copper prices fall to attract consumers buying

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2024 06:42am

LONDON: Copper prices continued to fall for their fifth consecutive session on Thursday to their three-month low on arbitrage trading between London and Shanghai, attracting consumers to buy the dip. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) dipped to $8,867 per metric ton, its lowest since Aug. 12. It last traded 1.9% lower at $8,874 by 1133 GMT.

It came under pressure with more traders taking advantage of price gaps between the LME and its Chinese peer, the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).

Quite some short-LME-buy-ShFE activity was seen these few days to push down the LME prices, senior metals strategist Alastair Munro with Marex said.

But the downside could be limited as he saw a return of physical copper buyers to LME after consecutive days of declines. That includes consumers from South America and Europe, he said.

On the macro front, metals prices remain pressed by a strong US dollar, currently at its one-year high. It makes the greenback-priced metals more expensive for other currency holders.

Supporting the dollar is also a growing expectation for fewer interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve next year as inflation remained sticky.

Keeping interest rate high will support dollar buying.

More cues on the future path of policy rates will come with the producer price index (PPI) and remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, due later in the day.

For other metals, zinc fell 3% to $2,888.5 as steel market in China remained weak to depress the galvanising demand. LME aluminium fell 1% to $2,508 a ton, nickel dropped 0.5% to $15,655, lead lost 1.9% to $1,971and tin fell 1.9% to $29,075.

Copper Copper prices LME

Comments

200 characters

Copper prices fall to attract consumers buying

NFP, agri tax review: Provincial govts to face IMF scrutiny today

IPPs talks and power sector: Minister to brief IMF team today

Mini-budget: Minister says ‘it will be premature to comment’

Punjab PA passes Agri Income Tax Bill

ECC directs NAB to surrender lapsable funds

Constitutional bench dismisses review plea against Isa

NA body told: 115 development projects may be delayed

Appeal system becomes dysfunctional: Uncertainty surrounds Rs2.7trn tax litigations: PTBA

Bilawal hits out at govt over ‘shutdown of VPN’

26th Constitutional Amendment: SCBA body disowns its secretary’s statement

Read more stories