Suicide bomber failed to target police van in Charsadda

PESHAWAR: A suicide bomber in Akhun Dheri area of district Charsadda on Thursday failed to hit his intended target, a police vehicle, resulting in his own death without harming any police personnel.

As per details, a suicide bomber blew himself up near a police van in Akhun Dheri area of Charsadda, but fortunately, the police van and officers on duty were unharmed in the explosion, as there was no crowd nearby.

Eyewitnesses told the media that the sound of the blast was heard from a considerable distance, and a heavy police presence quickly arrived at the scene to collect evidence.

Police officials stated that the attacker detonated the explosives shortly after the police vehicle had passed.

Police said no one was injured as there was scant traffic on the road. A heavy contingent of police arrived on the spot and surrounded the area. Police said they recovered an identity card, a NICOP (card for overseas Pakistanis) and cash from the pocket of the dead suspect. Further investigations are on.

In a separate incident, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation last night in Miran Shah, North Waziristan District, targeting terrorists. Eight militants were killed, and six others injured during the operation, as Pakistani forces remain vigilant in their mission to eliminate terrorism from the country. A thorough search of the area continues to ensure no additional threats remain.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi commended the forces for their success, expressing pride in their commitment to counter terrorism and keep Pakistan safe.

