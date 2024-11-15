AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-15

PTI’s Faisal Javed Khan acquitted

Recorder Report Published November 15, 2024 Updated November 15, 2024 07:29am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Thursday acquitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Javed Khan from a case registered against him regarding the alleged attack on journalists and cameramen.

Senior Civil Judge Ehtisham Alam, while hearing the case, acquitted the PTI leader from a case registered against him at Bani Gala police station.

Faisal Javed appeared in court along with his legal team, comprising Sardar Masroof advocate and Amna Ali advocate.

The allegations stemmed from August 2022 incident in which Javed and other PTI members were accused of assaulting journalists and cameramen, including a private television cameraman, and issuing threats.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

