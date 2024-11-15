AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

Efforts intensified to close markets at 8pm

Published 15 Nov, 2024

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration intensified its effort to implement the orders to close the markets at 8pm and stop outdoor dining; while during several operations, 75 shops and one wedding hall were sealed for violating the working hours while 14 restaurants were sealed for outdoor dining.

According to the administration, given the worst effects of smog in Lahore, outdoor activities were initially banned till Sunday (November 17) while all commercial centres, shops, bazaars and shopping malls would close at 8 pm.

Moreover, all outdoor activities, including outdoor sporting events, exhibitions and festivals were banned, except for religious gatherings. Pharmacy/medical stores, medical facilities, petrol pumps, oil depots, tandoors, bakeries, grocery stores, dairy shops, sweet shops, E-commerce activities, postal/courier services and utility services office were exempted from the temporary measures.

Large departmental stores may only keep their grocery/pharmacy sections open while all other sections will be completely closed after 8 pm. However, indoor dining in restaurants was permitted till midnight on Thursday, Friday and Saturday while the time of takeaway would be allowed till 1 am. There is a complete ban on outdoor dining.

The administration said the public should limit their activities and stay indoors and advised the traders to open their businesses early in the morning hours so that the shops could be closed by 8 pm. All should follow the instructions issued by the health and environment department regarding smog and install air purification filters in business centres, offices and homes, it added.

