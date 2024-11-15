AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Committed to empowering deserving families: BISP Secy

Recorder Report Published 15 Nov, 2024 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Secretary Amer Ali Ahmad has expressed commitment to the economic empowerment of 9.3 million deserving families across Pakistan receiving financial assistance by BISP.

“It is a matter of pride that BISP is viewed as a role model globally, and we are continuously striving to improve our programme,” he said, Thursday, at the South-South Cooperation event in Islamabad organised by BISP.

The event was attended by delegates from Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali, and Senegal, as well as representatives from international organisations and government departments concerned.

