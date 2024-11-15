AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NA body meeting adjourned due to lack of quorum

Recorder Report Published 15 Nov, 2024 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication with agenda including briefing on personal data protection bill was adjourned due to insufficient quorum.

The 6th meeting of the Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication was held under the chairmanship of Syed Aminul Haq, here on Thursday.

In accordance with Rule 220 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007, the chairman of the Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication adjourned the meeting due to insufficient quorum.

The following MNAs namely, Mukhtar Ahmad Malik, Sher Ali Arbab, Ahmad Saleem Siddiqui, besides the officials of the ministry attended the meeting.

However, after adjournment of meeting, Gohar Ali Khan, MNA/Member appeared on video link.

The committee had agenda items including comprehensive report/ implementation status of the previous recommendations, brief on personal data protection bill, presentation on the Electronic Certification Accreditation Council and report on disruption/weak mobile signals in Karachi.

