AGL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
BOP 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DCL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
DFML 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
DGKC 86.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
FCCL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
FFBL 64.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
FFL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HUBC 109.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
KEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
KOSM 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
MLCF 41.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
NBP 60.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.65%)
OGDC 190.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.32%)
PAEL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 7.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 150.49 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.29%)
PRL 26.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC 16.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SEARL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TOMCL 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TREET 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.79%)
TRG 53.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
UNITY 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,990 Increased By 106.3 (1.08%)
BR30 31,166 Increased By 566.4 (1.85%)
KSE100 94,135 Increased By 779.4 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,166 Increased By 235.5 (0.81%)
Nov 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Siemens flags political risks ahead after profit falls in fourth quarter

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2024 11:46am

ZURICH: Siemens reported a drop in profit at its industrial business on Thursday and said it expected slightly lower sales growth next year, citing geopolitical risks like trade conflicts and weak consumer demand.

The German engineering group said its industrial profit fell 7% to 3.12 billion euros ($3.29 billion) in the three months to the end of September, ahead of analyst forecasts for 3.0 billion euros.

The trains to industrial software maker, whose results are seen as a bellwether for the broader economy due its products being used in factories and infrastructure projects, reported revenue rising to 20.81 billion euros, slightly better than forecasts of 20.77 billion euros.

Siemens AG acquires additional stake in Pakistan’s subsidiary for Rs1.7bn

On a comparable basis, which cuts out the impact of currency swings, acquisitions and disposals, sales rose 2%.

For the company’s next financial year, which runs to the end of September 2025, Siemens said it expects its comparable revenue to increase by 3-7%, down from its 2024 goal for an increase of 4-8%.

Siemens

Comments

200 characters

Siemens flags political risks ahead after profit falls in fourth quarter

KSE-100 gains nearly 800 points amid buying momentum

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Matter referred to Cabinet committee: PC board rejects Rs10bn bid for PIA

IMF briefed about recovery plan, local debt

Oil prices ease on fears of higher output, sluggish demand

ADB delegation meets minister: ‘Investment needed to prepare Discos for privatisation’

Bank Alfalah withdraws intention to acquire stake in Samba Bank as SNB halts divestment

EV charging tariff delay: Govt apathy hits investors and consumers

FBR introduces new payment creation system

Conversion into welfare entity proposed: NA panel approves 20pc stake sale in SLIC

Read more stories