AGL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
AIRLINK 127.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
CNERGY 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
DCL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
DFML 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
FCCL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.37%)
FFBL 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.23%)
FFL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HUBC 109.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.35%)
HUMNL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
KEL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
MLCF 41.54 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
NBP 60.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.13%)
OGDC 192.40 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.21%)
PAEL 28.14 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.11%)
PIBTL 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
PPL 150.79 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.49%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.19%)
PTC 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
SEARL 86.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.23%)
TPLP 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TREET 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 53.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.43%)
UNITY 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
BR100 9,990 Increased By 106.3 (1.08%)
BR30 31,166 Increased By 566.4 (1.85%)
KSE100 94,164 Increased By 808.9 (0.87%)
KSE30 29,177 Increased By 245.9 (0.85%)
Nov 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars flattened by US juggernaut, resilient elsewhere

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2024 10:29am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars floundered near three-month lows on Thursday as their US counterpart extended its bullish run, while local jobs data were too mixed to provide fresh impetus.

The Aussie held at $0.6484, having sunk 0.7% overnight to carve out a trough of $0.6480.

The breaks of support at $0.6513 and $0.6489 reinforced the bearish trend and sets up tests of $0.6440 and $0.6349.

The kiwi dollar flatlined at $0.5878, after touching a 14-week low of $0.5876 overnight.

Support lies at the August low of $0.5849, where a break would take it to ground last visited in November 2023.

This weakness has mostly been a reflection of broad US dollar strength, such that against a basket of currencies including the euro and yen the Aussie is well above its August lows and still roughly in the middle of this year’s trading range.

Data released on Thursday showed employment in Australia rose by 15,900 in October, to slightly miss market forecasts of a 25,000 increase and break a four-month streak of outsized gains.

Yet, unemployment stayed at an historically low 4.1%, where it has been since April as strength in hiring was matched by a sharp rise in the workforce.

Investors assumed the report was far from weak enough to change the Reserve Bank of Australia’s steady policy outlook, which was reaffirmed by the head of the central bank earlier in the day.

As a result, swaps still show just a one-in-10 chance the RBA will cut the 4.35% cash rate at its next meeting on Dec. 10, and only a 29% probability of a move in February.

Australia, NZ dollars on shaky ground as US yields climb

“With the economy continuing to run above full employment levels, there is a strong case for the RBA to retain its cautious approach to policy setting,” said Abhijit Surya, an economist at Capital Economics.

“Accordingly, risks are tilted towards the Bank cutting rates later than Q1 next year, as we are currently forecasting.”

In New Zealand, figures on prices released on Thursday were subdued overall, with food in particular falling 0.9% in October, supporting the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s confidence that inflation is under control.

“We’re currently forecasting a 0.4% rise in consumer prices in the December quarter, and today’s results suggests some downside risk to that forecast,” said Satish Ranchhod, a senior economist at Westpac.

The RBNZ itself had forecast a 0.5% rise in Q3 consumer prices.

“We expect the RBNZ’s upcoming policy statement on 27 November will incorporate a lower near term inflation outlook and that it will deliver a 50bp cut in rates.”

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australia, NZ dollars flattened by US juggernaut, resilient elsewhere

KSE-100 gains nearly 800 points amid buying momentum

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Matter referred to Cabinet committee: PC board rejects Rs10bn bid for PIA

IMF briefed about recovery plan, local debt

Oil prices ease on fears of higher output, sluggish demand

ADB delegation meets minister: ‘Investment needed to prepare Discos for privatisation’

Bank Alfalah withdraws intention to acquire stake in Samba Bank as SNB halts divestment

EV charging tariff delay: Govt apathy hits investors and consumers

FBR introduces new payment creation system

Conversion into welfare entity proposed: NA panel approves 20pc stake sale in SLIC

Read more stories