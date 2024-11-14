PVMA congratulates Atif Ikram on his election as CACCI’s VP

KARACHI: Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), on his recent election as Vice President of the Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CACCI). Sheikh’s appointment, announced in Singapore, is considered a significant achievement for Pakistan in the realm of international trade.

Sheikh Umer Rehan, Chairman of PVMA, praised Atif Ikram Sheikh’s new role, which includes the additional responsibility of chairing the CACCI Budget Commission. “Leading a powerful trade organization representing 27 countries is an honour for Pakistan and a vital position for the FPCCI president,” Rehan stated. CACCI’s influence across the Asia-Pacific region makes this appointment a key moment for Pakistan’s commercial standing.

One of Sheikh’s first achievements as Vice President was to secure unanimous approval for hosting CACCI’s next conference in December 2025 in Pakistan. This conference, expected to attract numerous delegations from Asia-Pacific countries, promises to be a milestone for Pakistan’s trade, diplomacy, and economic partnerships. Rehan noted that the event would provide Pakistan with an unprecedented opportunity to strengthen trade, investment, and economic links across the region, offering access to new markets and contributing to regional prosperity.

Rehan also emphasized the importance of government support in facilitating CACCI’s initiatives, urging authorities to promote economic cooperation, foreign investment, joint ventures, and tourism with member countries. Such support, he argued, would enhance Pakistan’s position within the region and contribute to economic stability.

Chairman PVMA expressed confidence that the government, in coordination with FPCCI and key stakeholders, will capitalize on this opportunity to ensure a successful conference in 2025 and bolster Pakistan’s economic footprint across Asia-Pacific.

