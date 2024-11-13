Chinese projects: Sindh police pushes for ex-servicemen as security guards

ISLAMABAD: The Special Protection Unit (SPU) of the Sindh Police has directed all management and owners of Chinese projects to replace their current private security guards with ex-servicemen (Police, Army, navy, Air force, Rangers and FC).

This directive covers all Chinese projects, including those under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as well as non-CPEC, private, and scattered Chinese-owned projects across the Sindh province.

The letter, dated November 8, 2024, was written by Dr. Muhammad Farooq Ahmed, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) and Commandant of the Special Protection Unit (SPU) in Sindh, and is addressed to all management and owners of Chinese projects operating across the province, including those under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), non-CPEC, private, and scattered projects. The letter came in response to concerns raised during a high-level meeting on the security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

As per the letter, the SPU observed that many of these projects employ private security guards who are not adequately trained and do not follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Interior in Islamabad.

To address these security gaps, the letter directs project owners to replace current private security guards with trained ex-servicemen from the police, military, or reputable security companies within a seven-day period. Failure to comply will result in legal action, as the SPU aims to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals in Pakistan through a more professional security framework.

The SPU’s decision follows observations that private security guards hired by these projects often lack proper training and security clearances. In some cases, there have even been incidents where private security guards were allegedly involved in criminal activities, raising concerns about the safety of Chinese personnel. Given these issues, the Sindh Police has decided that ex-servicemen from reputable security institutions would be better suited to manage these critical security needs.

Ex-servicemen from various branches, including the police, army, navy, air force, Rangers, and Frontier Corps (FC), are to be employed in these roles. The directive emphasizes that these former security personnel, hired through trusted sources such as the Police Foundation, Ranger Securities, FC, and Askari Securities, possess the necessary training and experience to handle security challenges effectively.

The directive further stated that all Chinese project owners replace their existing private security guards with ex-servicemen within a seven-day period. Failure to comply with this new security measure will result in legal action, as stipulated by law. The order highlights the need for immediate action to ensure compliance and prevent any security lapses in the future.

The Special Protection Unit, established to handle security concerns specifically for CPEC projects, will oversee the implementation of this directive and monitor compliance. The Sindh Police has also directed security agencies and companies associated with these projects to coordinate closely with the SPU to facilitate the swift and efficient replacement process.

Copies of the directive have been sent to the Inspector General of Police (AIGP) for additional oversight, as well as to the Additional Inspector General of Police (Operations) to assist in the enforcement of this order.

