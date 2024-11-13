RTA directed to conduct operation against smoke-emitting vehicles

LAHORE: In line with Lahore High Court orders, the Punjab government has directed the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to conduct a grand operation against smoke-emitting heavy and light vehicles across the city.

Vehicle inspections are underway at bus and truck terminals, and vehicles exceeding smoke emission limits are restricted from operating. Owners have also been instructed to keep vehicles with faulty engines and high emissions off the roads.

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) officers have been asked to submit reports on operations conducted from November 8 to 11 and must report weekly on their activities. In Lahore, 38 special anti-smog squads conducted vehicle checks at various locations, inspecting 2,218 vehicles within 24 hours. As a result, 99 vehicles and dozens of motorcycles were seized. A fine of PKR 2,000 has been imposed for a first offence and PKR 4,000 for repeat violations.

The Punjab government has intensified anti-smog efforts, ramping up enforcement measures across the province. In a recent action, an incinerator emitting smoke at Jinnah Hospital, Lahore, was sealed. In addition, smoke-emitting vehicles, brick kilns, and various industrial units have been shut down.

Secretary of Environmental Protection Department Raja Jahangir Anwar said the anti-smog operations are ongoing without any favoritism, and no external pressure will be tolerated. He affirmed a strict crackdown on influential individuals found violating smog-related SOPs. Anwar further emphasized that any public or private entity contributing to pollution will face strict action, with no exemptions given.

These steps aim to mitigate the hazardous effects of smog and safeguard public health by providing citizens with a clean and healthy environment. The Punjab government has implemented several initiatives to combat smog, including road sprinkling, a cleanliness drive, an appeal for citizens to wear masks, and a work-from-home plan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024