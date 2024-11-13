Omar demands removal of IGPs Punjab Police, Prisons

ISLAMABAD: The opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan demanded immediate removal of inspectors general (IGPs) Punjab police, Prisons and home secretary over his and his fellow parliamentarians’ “illegal” detention from outside Adiala Jail on Tuesday.

The Punjab Police briefly detained Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, and Shibi Faraz on Tuesday afternoon from outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi for violating Section 144 but were released shortly after being issued a warning, police said.

Speaking at a presser shortly after their release, Ayub along with other leaders, said they were humiliated and detained by the “tout” Punjab police when they went to Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan on court orders.

An infuriated Ayub, who is the opposition leader in NA, said that he and his colleagues – all members’ parliament – had gone to Adiala Jail in their official vehicles, were taken into custody on the orders of a colonel belonging to Inter- Services Intelligence (ISI).

“I demand the court martial of the ISI colonel […]who is he to order detention of people’s elected representatives? A parliament session should be requisitioned to address this issue,” he added.

He also said that he will write a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi to take notice of the lawlessness in the country, adding MPs are being humiliated by sleuths, which is no way acceptable.

In the same breath, he accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of dancing to the tune of the sleuths, adding Maryam Nawaz, the chief minister Punjab, is behind all this, but she has no idea the day is not far when she will no longer be the provincial chief executive.

“The law will take its course and all those involved in manhandling of PTI leadership will have to pay a heavy price as no one should think they will be there permanently. We’ll settle the scores,” he added.

“We were forced to wait for six hours despite having court orders to meet Imran Khan but they sent us back after brief detention, which is illegal,” he added.

Ayub said that the country has turned into a banana republic as anarchy and lawlessness rules the roost, adding the PTI leaders would move privileges motions in both National Assembly and Senate besides registering FIRs against the IGs and the interior secretary.

Shibli Faraz, the opposition leader in Senate,said that PTI leaders were manhandled without any reason, and legal action against those responsible will be taken.

Hamid Raza warned against treating parliamentarians like criminals and vowed to take all possible actions against the responsible.

Asad Qaiser demanded that Imran Khan and all political prisoners should be released forthwith, the stolen mandate should be returned and all stakeholders should be taken onboard to evolve a strategy for restoration of law and order situation.

He said that the government plunged the country into a worst anarchy and lawlessness as the shocking number of civilian, police and military men martyred across the country speaks volume of it but the power usurpers are little bothered about the security situation of the country.

