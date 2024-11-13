AGL 40.39 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.95%)
2024-11-13

Asian Power Awards recognises KE’s 560MW BQPS-II

Press Release Published 13 Nov, 2024 06:33am

KARACHI: K-Electric’s 560 MW Bin Qasim Power Station II (BQPS-II) was recognized for 2 awards at the global stage at the Asian Power Awards 2024.

The privatized utility secured accolades in two categories: Gas Power Project of the Year – Pakistan, and Power Plant Upgrade of the Year – Pakistan. The infrastructure upgrades in the project enhance the availability and reliability of the high-efficiency power plant which was inducted into KE’s generation fleet under the USD 4 billion investment across the value chain post-privatization.

The company modified the infrastructure of the project to enable usage of RLNG as a secondary fuel, while also reducing auxiliary load requirements. Resultantly, the plant’s net efficiency has improved, leading to increased operational flexibility to meet the growing demands of the metropolis.

These advancements highlight BQPS-II's role as a leader in the power generation sector and provide a model for sustainable and resilient energy solutions in Pakistan.

The Asian Power Awards are among the most prestigious recognitions in the energy industry, honoring organizations that have implemented innovative and transformative solutions to meet the growing demand for energy while addressing sustainability.

KE’s success ranked alongside leading international players such as Dubai Electric and Water Authority (DEWA) and China Resources Power Holding Company Limited which serves China with approximately 80 GW of electricity.

KE’s success at this event underscores its position as a forward-thinking energy provider, leading the way with advanced technological solutions that deliver tangible benefits to both customers and the environment.

KE’s leadership in embracing cutting-edge technologies has been instrumental in modernizing its operations. The company recently received NEPRA’s decision on its generation tariff petition for the control period post 2023.

While the determination will not affect rates charged to customers, it is a significant milestone for the utility towards realizing its USD 2 billion investment plan until 2030. Additionally, the company recently successfully concluded the competitive bidding process on 640 MW of renewable energy projects in Balochistan and Sindh, which received the country’s lowest tariff bid for RE generation.

These projects are under KE’s Power Acquisition Program (PAP) which envisions addition of 1300 MW of renewable energy to further drive sustainability into its power production capabilities.

Commenting on the prestigious recognition, Abbas Husain, Chief Generation & Transmission Officer at K-Electric, shared “It’s an honor to be recognized alongside notable international power sector players. We continue to explore ways to push the envelope of innovation, adapting to ensure reliable and economic power supply to customers.

While the costs of electricity charged to customers are a federal subject, we want to leverage our resources to bring in more efficiency and reduce the cost of production while enhancing the available electricity supply. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in power generation and distribution.”

