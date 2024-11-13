AGL 40.39 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.95%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-13

PQAMC announces dividend of Rs1.973 per unit for Oct

Published 13 Nov, 2024

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited (PQAMC) is a leading dedicated Islamic Asset Management Company in Pakistan, and part of Pak-Qatar Group, which is Pakistan’s Pioneer and Premier Islamic financial services group.

PQAMC has recently announced the monthly dividend of Pak-Qatar Monthly Income Plan (PQMIP) under PQAMC’s Shariah-Compliant Income Fund. The plan is also amongst the highest return paying plan/funds in the category.

PQMIP announced dividend of Rs1.9730 per unit for the month of October’24 with an annualized return of 20.97 percent YTD, earned as on October 31, 2024. PQAMC is rated AM2 with ‘Stable Outlook’ by PACRA. The PQMIP plan is also rated A+ with a ‘Stable Outlook’ by PACRA.

The Chief Executive Officer of Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited – Farhan Shaukat has approved the distributions of dividends for the month of October 2024, under the authority delegated to him by the Board of Directors. Farhan further stated that: “We are pleased to announce this distribution to the unit-holders of PQMIP. This reflects strong, steady performance and our commitment to delivering value and excellence to Participants of PQMIP. We thank our investors for placing their trust in us as we continue to drive success in the market”.

